Phuket’s new ‘OneMap’ takes the stress out of island travel

Tourists and locals can finally track buses live without the guesswork or app hassle

Puntid Tantivangphaisal27 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, July 19, 2025
Photo courtesy of Phuket 101

Phuket’s tangled public transport network just got a digital makeover. In a bold step toward smart mobility, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is pushing Phuket OneMap — a sleek new web platform that shows live public bus routes, estimated arrival times and stop info in one place.

No app downloads needed. Just load it on any phone browser and tourists or locals can instantly check the real-time status of six government and privately operated bus lines.

“Phuket OneMap is a tool that helps everyone — tourists and locals alike — move around the island more easily and with confidence,” said the TAT.

Despite backing the promotional campaign, TAT Phuket Director Siriwan Siharat declined to comment on the platform itself, noting it was mainly developed by Phuket City Development Co Ltd (PKCD) in collaboration with smart city authorities.

Photo courtesy of Phuket OneMap Facebook

The system focuses on six official bus lines — not tuk tuks, motorbike taxis or app-based rides — and aims to help reduce traffic congestion while promoting sustainable travel.

How it works:

Users can visit onemap.phuket.cloud on any phone and access:

  • Real-time bus locations

  • Estimated arrival times

  • Nearby stops and route maps

  • Transfer suggestions

The six integrated routes include:

Phuket Smart Bus (PKCD-operated, fare-based, connects airport to beaches)

  • Airport to Rawai: via Surin, Kamala, Patong, Karon, Kata

  • Patong to Phuket Bus Terminal 1: via Chillva Market, Andamanda Waterpark

Fares range from 50 to 170 baht, with day passes available.

Dragon Line Shuttle (Free electric shuttle through Phuket Old Town)

  • Stops at Limelight Avenue, Kaset Market, Thaihua Museum, Red Plaza and more

  • Operates from 10am to 9pm, buses every 15 minutes

PPAO Electric Bus Lines (Provincial government-run, fares from 15 to 40 baht)

  • Route 1: Saphan Hin to Central Phuket

  • Route 2: Chalong Pier to Supercheap

  • Route 3: Ratsada Pier to Andamanda Water Park

Certain groups ride free, including students in uniform, monks, seniors and persons with disabilities.

The TAT also advised travellers to plan ahead: bring small change, check stop names carefully, and allow extra time — especially when heading to the airport, reported The Phuket News.

For those preferring more localised tools, the PPAO also runs its own Smart City EV app and website for electric bus services.

