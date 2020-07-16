Pattaya mayor on the defensive over recent floods | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Pattaya

Pattaya mayor on the defensive over recent floods

Jack Burton

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

PHOTOS: The Pattaya News
Struggling with severe drought just months ago, Pattaya is now facing the opposite problem. The city’s mayor has addressed criticism on social media this week regarding widespread flooding last week during a significant rainfall, telling The Pattaya News and media yesterday that the heavy rain flooded several areas, including Soi Khao Noi, the town’s railway road as well as other locations.

The mayor said several of the city’s water pumps are still under repair, but are expected to be fully operational soon. He also said that Covid-19 has significantly delayed large sections of the city projects to install larger drainage systems and that the project is ongoing and not complete. The city put most road construction projects on hold, including drainage projects, for several months due to the Covid19 crisis.

He pointed out that the erosion damage to the beach was significantly less than that caused by storms last year, and the flooding subsided much more quickly than in previous years. He also said that Beach Road flooding was substantially less.

He says once the project is complete, which is likely to take several more months, the city will see substantial improvement overall.

“All projects delayed by the pandemic and the ensuing lockdown have since resumed.”

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

