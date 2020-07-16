Thailand to allow medical tourism within 2 weeks | The Thaiger

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration announced today that Thailand’s medical tourism and wellness programs will go ahead despite the controversy swirling around 2 Covid-19 cases this week – in Bangkok and in Rayong. CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin says the Ministry of Public Health will announce a list of hospitals that pass its criteria next week, and the first group of medical tourists will be allowed to land in Thailand within the next 2 weeks.

He says the program will be operated under strict guidelines, including ensuring general patients are safe and visitors are not allowed to enter public areas. The visitors, arriving under a special visa, will receive massage and spa services, fitness programs, healthy meals and herbal products.

According to a July 3 announcement, more than 1,700 people have registered for the program. The first group will come from 17 countries, including Myanmar, Laos, Vietnam, China, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. They’ll only be allowed to travel around Thailand once their 14 day quarantine and treatment is complete.

Medical tourists will undergo Covid-19 tests 3 times… before their flight heading to Thailand, once they arrive and before returning home. Anyone who tests positive for Covid-19 will be treated in special areas prepared for foreigners at private hospitals.

Only approved medical tourists travelling by air will be allowed into Thailand, and all must have a certificate of entry from a Thai embassy.

