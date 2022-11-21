Connect with us

Pattaya

Pattaya man assaults intoxicated man, reportedly for catcalling at his girlfriend

Published

 on 

Man injured after assault, photo by The Pattaya News.

Another late-night violent incident took place in Pattaya at around midnight on Saturday. A man physically assaulted an intoxicated man in front of Soi Ko Phai 1/1, before fleeing the scene.

A unnamed witness said the attacker assaulted the victim after the victim catcalled at, whistled at, or made a sexually suggestive comment to the attacker’s girlfriend

The injured man refused to be taken to a hospital. It was unclear if he filed a police report against his assailant, The Pattaya News reported.

As a city known for its nightlife, Pattaya has its share of late-night brawls. Last week, two Indian tourists were injured in a fight with a ganja seller on Pattaya’s Walking Street. This was after the tourists allegedly knocked over some of the seller’s weed containers, damaging them. 

The week before that, there was another late-night brawl in Pattaya involving a crowd of around 30 angry teens. The youths reportedly attacked the Jannaat club guards for not allowing them to enter the club at 4am on Tuesday, well past the legal closing time of 2am. 

The week before that, yet another fight broke out in front of a resort on an island off Pattaya on Wednesday night between two groups of people. Security footage captured 6-8 people on motorbikes passing by the resort on Koh Larn and glancing back at another group that was marching toward them on foot. 

After the group on motorbikes exited the footage, the group was captured returning with wooden sticks. A brawl then breaks out between the two groups. 

Back in June, two foreign men on a soi near Pattaya’s Walking Street got into a brawl which left one with slash wounds. A witness said the men had gotten into a verbal argument, which escalated into a physical fight. They said one man then slashed the other man’s arms with a “sharp weapon,” similar to a knife.

Time will tell if any more details emerge on the latest altercation on Soi Ko Phai 1/1.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Pattaya24 seconds ago

Pattaya man assaults intoxicated man, reportedly for catcalling at his girlfriend
Tourism18 mins ago

Asian international tourism slower than other regions
Hot News28 mins ago

Nike defends sweatshops accusation in Thailand
Sponsored5 hours ago

What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
Kanchanaburi43 mins ago

Body of teen jet skier found in Kanchanaburi reservoir
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

After APEC, Hong Kong leader John Lee tests positive for Covid-19
Hot News2 hours ago

British man to have leg amputated after being stung by scorpion
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Road deaths2 hours ago

BMW driver kills homeless man in hit-and-run in Bangkok
Pattaya3 hours ago

Pattaya International Fireworks Festival to be backdrop of new film
Crime3 hours ago

Son finds mother’s corpse stuffed into a freezer in northern Thailand
World Cup3 hours ago

England vs Iran World Cup 2022 : Previews, live score, H2H
Lifestyle4 hours ago

Artists sell work at Phuket exhibition to help underprivileged children
Chon Buri4 hours ago

Police inspect venue on closed Mountain B Pub site
Crime4 hours ago

Chinese man overstays visa in Thailand for 7 years over ‘cult’ beliefs
Thailand5 hours ago

Tourism BOOM, Flood-Resistant rice & World Cup! | GMT ON TOUR
Crime5 hours ago

Thai police form centre to suppress World Cup gambling
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending