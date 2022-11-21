Pattaya
Pattaya man assaults intoxicated man, reportedly for catcalling at his girlfriend
Another late-night violent incident took place in Pattaya at around midnight on Saturday. A man physically assaulted an intoxicated man in front of Soi Ko Phai 1/1, before fleeing the scene.
A unnamed witness said the attacker assaulted the victim after the victim catcalled at, whistled at, or made a sexually suggestive comment to the attacker’s girlfriend.
The injured man refused to be taken to a hospital. It was unclear if he filed a police report against his assailant, The Pattaya News reported.
As a city known for its nightlife, Pattaya has its share of late-night brawls. Last week, two Indian tourists were injured in a fight with a ganja seller on Pattaya’s Walking Street. This was after the tourists allegedly knocked over some of the seller’s weed containers, damaging them.
The week before that, there was another late-night brawl in Pattaya involving a crowd of around 30 angry teens. The youths reportedly attacked the Jannaat club guards for not allowing them to enter the club at 4am on Tuesday, well past the legal closing time of 2am.
The week before that, yet another fight broke out in front of a resort on an island off Pattaya on Wednesday night between two groups of people. Security footage captured 6-8 people on motorbikes passing by the resort on Koh Larn and glancing back at another group that was marching toward them on foot.
After the group on motorbikes exited the footage, the group was captured returning with wooden sticks. A brawl then breaks out between the two groups.
Back in June, two foreign men on a soi near Pattaya’s Walking Street got into a brawl which left one with slash wounds. A witness said the men had gotten into a verbal argument, which escalated into a physical fight. They said one man then slashed the other man’s arms with a “sharp weapon,” similar to a knife.
Time will tell if any more details emerge on the latest altercation on Soi Ko Phai 1/1.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Pattaya man assaults intoxicated man, reportedly for catcalling at his girlfriend
Asian international tourism slower than other regions
Nike defends sweatshops accusation in Thailand
What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
Body of teen jet skier found in Kanchanaburi reservoir
After APEC, Hong Kong leader John Lee tests positive for Covid-19
British man to have leg amputated after being stung by scorpion
BMW driver kills homeless man in hit-and-run in Bangkok
Pattaya International Fireworks Festival to be backdrop of new film
Son finds mother’s corpse stuffed into a freezer in northern Thailand
England vs Iran World Cup 2022 : Previews, live score, H2H
Artists sell work at Phuket exhibition to help underprivileged children
Police inspect venue on closed Mountain B Pub site
Chinese man overstays visa in Thailand for 7 years over ‘cult’ beliefs
Tourism BOOM, Flood-Resistant rice & World Cup! | GMT ON TOUR
Thai police form centre to suppress World Cup gambling
Check Thai lottery result 16 November 2022
Malaysian tourists host luxury motor show in Thailand’s Betong town
Police arrest man for sexually assaulting two street dogs in Pattaya, Thailand
Police plan new approach to drug problems in South Pattaya
Patong Police set up checkpoints on Bangla Road
Fisherman finds dead dugong in Krabi
Rare Asian golden cat spotted in northeast Thailand
Unruly passengers disrupt two flights in Singapore
Air Canada to launch direct flights to Thailand next month
Monday, Tuesday, Wankday, and a Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne day!
Rude passport office director blames customers for system failure making them miss flights
Thailand pushes digital payments, rejects US dollar in move towards cashless society
VIDEO: Chinese President Xi berates Canadian PM Trudeau ahead of APEC
China’s Xi takes APEC by storm after stealing the show with hardline statements
Thai FDA warns against drinking erectile dysfunction coffee
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Lifestyle5 hours ago
What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
-
Thailand3 days ago
Air Canada to launch direct flights to Thailand next month
-
Hot News3 days ago
China’s Xi takes APEC by storm after stealing the show with hardline statements
-
Thailand4 days ago
Body of missing French tourist found in southern Thailand
-
Property3 days ago
What 50,000 USD buys you for a condo in Bangkok, Hua Hin, Pattaya, Chiang Mai and Phuket
-
Sponsored3 days ago
Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
-
Crime4 days ago
Indian tourists injured in fight with ganja seller on Pattaya’s Walking Street
-
Crime3 days ago
Thai cuckold left penniless after wife runs off with lover and 6 million baht lottery prize