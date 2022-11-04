Connect with us

Fight breaks out on island off Pattaya

CCTV footage of Koh Larn fight.

A fight broke out in front of a resort on an island off Pattaya on Wednesday night between two groups of people. Security footage captured 6-8 people on motorbikes passing by the resort on Koh Larn and glancing back at another group that was marching toward them on foot.

After the group on motorbikes exited the footage, the group was captured returning with wooden sticks. A brawl then breaks out between the two groups. The clip released starts after the group with sticks returns.

Thai media reported that four people were injured, including two Thais, one Burmese national, and one Cambodian. Three of these people were considered seriously injured and had black eyes.

The injured people were brought to a hospital in Koh Larn, and later to Bang Lamung Hospital

As a city known for its nightlife, Pattaya has its share of late-night brawls. In September, an intoxicated Pattaya tourist allegedly punched an elderly Australian man in the face as the man was trying to stop him from fighting with a motorcycle taxi driver. 

In June, two foreign men on a soi near the street got into a brawl which left one with slash wounds. A witness said the men had gotten into a verbal argument, which escalated into a physical fight. They said one man then slashed the other man’s arms with a “sharp weapon,” similar to a knife.

Time will tell if more details emerge on the latest fight in Koh Larn.

 

