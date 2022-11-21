Guides
Where to eat, drink, and be merry this Thanksgiving in Bangkok
So, you’ve decided to ditch the cold this year and celebrate Thanksgiving in sunny Bangkok? Whether you’ve been living in Bangkok for many years or you’re flying in from the United States (or any other part of the world), you’ll be happy to know that there are plenty of restaurants offering a traditional Thanksgiving feast this year – and with a little twist!
When most people think of Thanksgiving, they think of turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie. But what if you could have all of that plus Thai food? Yep, restaurants in Bangkok offer everything you need to make your Thanksgiving feast truly special. Here are the best restaurants to enjoy a delicious Thanksgiving feast in Bangkok this 2022.
Orchid Café, Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit
When: Thursday, 24 November 2022, from 18:00 – 22:30
Address: 250 Sukhumvit Rd, Khwaeng Khlong Toei, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110,
This Thanksgiving, ditch the same old boring turkey dinner and head to Orchid Café at Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit for a sumptuous buffet feast. In addition to a mouthwatering array of traditional Thanksgiving dishes like roast turkey, stuffing, and pumpkin pie, you can also feast on roasted Australian prime rib, lamb rack, and BBQ pork ribs — there’s something for everyone at this year’s feast. And what better way to top off the meal than with one of their delicious desserts? Plus, the stunning setting and attentive service make it an extra special dining experience that you’ll be sure to remember fondly for years to come.
If you’re planning to hold a Thanksgiving gathering at home but want to escape the hustle and bustle of preparing a big feast, they also offer a takeaway, ready-to-eat package. Just be sure to order at least 24 hours in advance.
VIU, the St. Regis Bangkok
When: Thursday, 24 November 2022, from 18:00 – 22:00
Address: 159 Rajadamri Road Lumphini, Sub District Bangkok 10330
Want a luxurious and memorable Thanksgiving feast? Then VIU at the St. Regis Bangkok is the best place to go. With an extensive array of traditional Thanksgiving dishes, as well as some unique twists, you’re guaranteed to have an amazing (and delicious) time. Among the many sumptuous dishes, you can find in the buffet are roasted turkey with orange and sage, whole baked snapper, cheesy Hassel back, potatoes, fresh seafood, premium sushi, sashimi, cheese, and cold cuts. And when you’re finished with your turkey and seafood, why not end your meal with something sweet like key lime pie and hazelnut tiramisu? So whether you’re looking for a traditional turkey dinner or something a little bit different this Thanksgiving, head to VIU for a feast you won’t soon forget.
Spectrum Lounge & Bar
When: Thursday, 24 November 2022, from 17:30 – 23:00
Address: Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit, BTS Nana, 1 Soi Sukhumvit 13, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110
When it comes to celebrating Thanksgiving with a view, there’s no better place to do it than at Spectrum Lounge and Bar. Situated on the rooftop of the Hyatt Regency at the heart of Bangkok, the lounge offers stunning views of the cityscape. You’ll be treated to traditional Thanksgiving favourites like roasted turkey with all the condiments, roasted butternut soup, hand-crafted desserts, and more. And, of course, the stunning city skyline will make the perfect backdrop for your holiday meal. Moreover, thanks to its sophisticated atmosphere and attentive service, you’ll feel right at home as you dine on a sumptuous Thanksgiving feast. So come on up and join them for a special Thanksgiving dinner.
Goji Kitchen + Bar, Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park
When: Thursday, 24 November 2022, from 17:30 – 22:00
Address: Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park 199 Soi Sukhumvit 22, Klong Ton Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110
Goji Kitchen & Bar Bangkok is the perfect place to gather your family and friends for a bountiful Thanksgiving buffet! This year, Goji Kitchen Bar Bangkok is offering traditional all-American favourites, sure to please even the pickiest of eaters. From roasted turkey and baked sweet potato to creamy mashed potatoes and sweet cranberry sauce, there’s something for everyone at our Thanksgiving buffet. Of course, no Thanksgiving feast would be complete without a slice or two of pumpkin pie. Not a fan of pumpkins? Worry not; they also offer apple pie and pecan pie, too.
Ventisi Restaurant, Centara Grand at CentralWorld
When: Thursday, 24 November 2022, from 18:00 – 22:30
Address: 24th floor, Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Centre, 999/99 Rama I Rd, Khwaeng Pathum Wan, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330
Make your way to Ventisi Restaurant if you’re looking for a traditional family-style Thanksgiving dinner. The roasted turkey is cooked to perfection and served with sauce and sweet potatoes, steamed corn, and fresh beans. But the main attraction of Ventisi Restaurant’s Thanksgiving dinner is the always popular international buffer selection that is sure to please everyone at the table. Plus, you can wash down your meal with a free-flow soft drink, water, coffee, tea, draught Singha beer, and wine selections.
Ventisi offers a warm and inviting atmosphere, and the staff is always ready to make sure your Thanksgiving dining experience is perfect. So, whether you’re looking for a quiet celebration with your significant other or a fun evening with friends, Ventisi is the perfect spot for your Thanksgiving dinner in Bangkok this year.
Go invite your loved ones and make your reservation now. After all, what better way to celebrate Thanksgiving with family and friends than by chowing down on delicious grub?
For more delicious food, check out our picks of the top new restaurants in Bangkok.
