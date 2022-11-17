Connect with us

Indian tourists injured in fight with ganja seller on Pattaya's Walking Street

Indian tourists had head wounds, photo by Pattaya Mail.

Indian tourists were injured in a fight with a ganja seller on Pattaya’s Walking Street. The fight broke out in the early hours of the morning on November 14.

The weed seller said the tourists had bought ice cream from a shop near his stall when they came to sit down at one of his tables. 

The seller said the tourists knocked some of his weed containers off of the table, damaging them. The seller says he asked for 90,000 baht in compensation for the damages. A fight soon broke out. 

A woman who was with the tourists says the seller hit two of the tourists on the head with a bottle, Thai media reported. 

Police arrived on the scene and gave the tourists first aid at the Tourist Police Assistance Point. They then took them to a hospital. The three tourists and the seller were then taken to the police station for an investigation.

Pattaya’s Walking Street has its share of late-night brawls. Just last week, around 30 angry Pattaya teens allegedly assaulted the guards of one nightclub on the street. The youths reportedly attacked the Jannaat club guards for not allowing them to enter the club at 4am on Tuesday, well past the legal closing time of 2am. 

In June, two foreign men on a soi near the street got into a brawl which left one with slash wounds. A witness said the men had gotten into a verbal argument, which escalated into a physical fight. They said one man then slashed the other man’s arms with a “sharp weapon,” similar to a knife.

In May, an Indian tourist said security guards beat him over a near collision when he was driving near Walking Street. The 31 year old man said he almost collided with a group of security guards who were standing in front of a venue on Soi 16. In his statement, the tourist said he and the guards argued over whose fault the near collision was, and the guards then beat him “bloody.”

After the latest Walking Street incident, let’s hope all involved have a speedy recovery, and that justice is served.

 

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

