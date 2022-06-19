Connect with us

Pattaya

Foreigners brawl near Pattaya’s Walking Street, one left with slash wounds

Tara Abhasakun

Published

 on 

Photo by The Pattaya News, edited.

More violence near Pattaya’s famous walking street, a site of numerous late night scuffles. Between last night and this morning, 2 foreign men on a soi near the street got into a brawl which left one with slash wounds. A witness said the men had gotten into a verbal argument, which escalated into a physical fight. They said one man then slashed the other man’s arms with a “sharp weapon”, similar to a knife.

The injured man made his way to Walking Street to get help, while the man who slashed him fled the scene. Even though the man slashed was heavily bleeding, he refused to go to a hospital, instead getting help bandaging his wounds from his friends. He also declined to file a police report, or speak to reporters. The man’s friends also declined to chat with reporters, and tried to help get their buddy home.

Even though neither of the men tried to bring the case to authorities, the brawl raised police attention enough that they shut down all entertainment venues for the evening right after the incident. Now, police warn that the legal closing time of midnight will be enforced in the near future. Not many people are likely to take the warning seriously, considering that the curfew is expected to move to 2am, and 1am in some areas, starting July 1.

Police say they will review CCTV footage from nearby bars, and identify and summon all parties involved to the police station for further investigation.

Late night conflict around Pattaya’s Walking Street makes headlines from time to time. In an incident that widely circled the internet last month, a tourist said security guards beat him bloody over a near collision when he was driving near the street.

The latest brawl between the 2 foreign men near Walking Street almost certainly won’t be the last.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    Soidog
    2022-06-19 14:19
    39 minutes ago, Nivram said: Change foreigners to 2 people got into a brawl. Does that sound better? Not an eye catching article to read then. Headlines sell. How about “Fight breaks out in Walking Street”. Or how about “Man…
    image
    Soidog
    2022-06-19 14:21
    10 minutes ago, DiJoDavO said: makes you feel ashamed to be a foreigner. Maybe I was wrong then. The headline did meet its objective 😉
    image
    23RD
    2022-06-19 14:45
    Wondering if this case and the body of the Falang found in the sea of Pattaya Beach are related??? They were both dressed in the same attire.
    image
    DiJoDavO
    2022-06-19 14:54
    12 minutes ago, Soidog said: How about “Fight breaks out in Walking Street”. Or how about “Man gets slashed with knife”? Use of the word Foreigner makes me want to turn away and shake my head. I hope we're not…
    image
    Soidog
    2022-06-19 15:10
    8 minutes ago, DiJoDavO said: I hope we're not going back 2 years again where everyone is whining about why foreigners are called out in the news. If they don't say 'foreigner' you most likely would assume it's about Thai…
    Tara Abhasakun

    A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

    image

