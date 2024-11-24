Teenagers injured in Samut Prakan street chase shooting

Image courtesy of KhaoSod

Two former vocational students became embroiled in a dramatic street chase in Samut Prakan, pursued and shot by rivals from a different institution. Both teenagers suffered injuries in the incident and managed to escape to a convenience store for help.

The shooting occurred yesterday, November 23 at 7.30pm outside a convenience store in Si Racha Kraeng Noi, Bang Sao Thong district, Samut Prakan. Bang Sao Thong police officers received the report and rushed to the scene alongside the investigation team, Bang Sao Thong hospital emergency responders, and Ruamkatanyu Foundation rescue workers.

Upon arrival, police and emergency responders found one of the teenagers, identified as an 18 year old male, with a gunshot wound to his left thigh. His companion, also 18 years old, had a bullet lodged in his waist.

Emergency responders provided immediate assistance before transporting both injured youths to the hospital for further treatment.

Investigations revealed that the pair, who had previously attended a vocational institution but were no longer students, had been visiting a friend not far from where the attack occurred. As they were making their way back, they encountered their rivals from a different school.

Without warning, the adversaries brandished a firearm and fired three consecutive shots at the teenagers. The first shot struck the left thigh of the driver, forcing him to speed away on his motorbike. His friend, riding as a passenger, was hit in the waist.

Despite their injuries, they managed to reach a convenience store to seek assistance, while their assailants fled the scene.

The police are actively reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify the assailants’ physical appearances and the registration details of their motorcycle. The goal is to apprehend those responsible and proceed with legal action, reported KhaoSod.

As investigations continue, the injured teenagers are receiving medical care and support from their families, while police intensify their search for the culprits.