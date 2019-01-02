Subscribe to The Thaiger

Phuket

Phuket small boats ‘should not’ leave port – weather warning

The Thaiger

Published

6 hours ago

on

Phuket small boats 'should not' leave port – weather warning

The Phuket Marine Office has made an official announcement today for boats to be “careful when going to sea”.

“Small boats shouldn’t leave from ports until Saturday”.

The Phuket Marine Office Chief Wiwat Chitcerdwong says “on January 2, 2019, tropical storm “PABUK” is over the lower South China Sea located at latitude 6.1 degree north, longitude 108.7 degree east with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/hr.”

“The storm is moving west at a speed of 30 km/hr through the tip of Indochina expectedly to the lower Gulf of Thailand by January 2-3 2019. By January 3-5, it will affect the South with more rain and some torrential downpours.”

“The Andaman sea waves will reach up to two metres in the open sea. For navigation safety, boat captains ‘have to be’ careful when going to sea. Small boats ‘should not’ leave from piers until Saturday.”

“When going to sea boat captains must ensure that boats and safety equipment are ready at all times. Passengers ‘should’ wear life jackets at all times they are on boats. Boat captains must follow directions from officers at each pier.”

Read more news about the approaching tropical storm Pabuk HERE.



The Thaiger

Phuket

Power cuts scheduled for parts of Phuket

The Thaiger

Published

7 hours ago

on

January 2, 2019

By

Power cuts scheduled for parts of Phuket

Power is scheduled to be shut-off in Phuket Town and in Thalang this week, according to the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA).

A power outage is scheduled from 9am to 4.30pm on Saturday for part of Phuket Town on Phang Nga Road.

Another power cut will be in Thalang this Friday from 9am to 4.30pm.

Areas to be effected are Baan Thai Surin Garden, The Kris Resort Condotel Bangtao Beach, Club Lersuang Townhouse, 6th Avenue Surin Beach and Bangtao Beach Gardens Resort.

For more information call the PEA at 076 386 8802 or their call centre 1129.

Koh Samui

“Pabuk” heads towards southern provinces

The Thaiger

Published

10 hours ago

on

January 2, 2019

By

"Pabuk" heads towards southern provinces

An unseasonal, and quite unusual, tropical depression is heading towards southern shores including all Thai provinces south of Phetchaburi. The Thai Meteorological Department is issuing regular warnings about the storm’s progress from the South China Sea and into the southern Gulf of Thailand.

“On 2 January 2019, tropical storm “PABUK” over the lower South China Sea located at latitude 6.0 degree north, longitude 108.0 degree east with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/hr. The storm is moving west at a speed of 10 km/hr through the tip of Indochina expectedly to the lower Gulf of Thailand by January 2-3 2019. By January 3-5 , it will affect the South with more rain and some torrential downpours. People should beware of the severe conditions. Affected areas are as followings:

January 3-4

Isolated torrential downpours with strong wind in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarart, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

January 4-5

Isolated torrential downpours with strong wind in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarart, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

The strong winds are forecast for both the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea with waves up to 3-5 metres high in the Gulf and 2-3 metres in the Andaman Sea. People in the Gulf should be aware of inshore surges. All ships should keep ashore until January 5, 2019.

Phuket

Latvian tourist dies after falling from hotel in Karon

The Thaiger

Published

13 hours ago

on

January 2, 2019

By

Latvian tourist dies after falling from hotel in Karon

A female Latvian tourist has died after falling from the sixth floor of a hotel in Karon yesterday after returning from a New Year party.

Karon Police and emergency responders arrived at the scene to find the body of a 29 year old female KRISTINA RESETNIKOVA, a Latvian national, on the ground.

Police found no signs of a struggle on her body or around her room. Her body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for an autopsy.

Karon Police report that Mrs Resetnikova, her husband and one year old son entered Thailand on December 24 and were booked for departure on January 8.

Yesterday the family arrived at their room on the sixth floor after returning from a New Year party at 3.30am. At 4am the woman fell from the sixth floor, about 25 metres above the ground.

The Latvian consulate has been notified and police are continuing their investigation.

