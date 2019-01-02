Phuket small boats ‘should not’ leave port – weather warning | The Thaiger

The Phuket Marine Office has made an official announcement today for boats to be “careful when going to sea”.

“Small boats shouldn’t leave from ports until Saturday”.

The Phuket Marine Office Chief Wiwat Chitcerdwong says “on January 2, 2019, tropical storm “PABUK” is over the lower South China Sea located at latitude 6.1 degree north, longitude 108.7 degree east with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/hr.”

“The storm is moving west at a speed of 30 km/hr through the tip of Indochina expectedly to the lower Gulf of Thailand by January 2-3 2019. By January 3-5, it will affect the South with more rain and some torrential downpours.”

“The Andaman sea waves will reach up to two metres in the open sea. For navigation safety, boat captains ‘have to be’ careful when going to sea. Small boats ‘should not’ leave from piers until Saturday.”

“When going to sea boat captains must ensure that boats and safety equipment are ready at all times. Passengers ‘should’ wear life jackets at all times they are on boats. Boat captains must follow directions from officers at each pier.”

Read more news about the approaching tropical storm Pabuk HERE.





. Or .