Pattaya cracks down on illegal ramps to tackle drainage issues

Officials urge residents and businesses to get permits before constructing ramps

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, June 27, 2025
53 2 minutes read
Pattaya cracks down on illegal ramps to tackle drainage issues
Pictures courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Pattaya is cracking down hard on illegal ramps obstructing public footpaths, with officials warning that unauthorised structures will be removed and could result in legal action.

The renewed effort aims to tackle recurring drainage issues caused by the concrete ramps, which have long been a source of frustration for residents.

This week, municipal teams from the Office of Public Works, the Machinery Division, and enforcement units were spotted dismantling non-permitted ramps in key areas such as Beach Road and Second Road. These ramps, built without approval, are seen as contributing to poor drainage in low-lying areas.

“The concrete structures prevent proper drainage, especially in areas like Khao Talo,” said a resident. “During the rainy season, water has nowhere to go, and it creates a mess.”

Pattaya cracks down on illegal ramps to tackle drainage issues | News by Thaiger

Pattaya cracks down on illegal ramps to tackle drainage issues | News by Thaiger

City regulations are clear: any changes to public property, including the installation of ramps, must be approved by local authorities. Unauthorised construction is subject to fines, removal orders, and potential legal consequences. City officials urge residents and business owners to ensure they get the necessary permits from Pattaya City Hall before constructing any access ramps or similar structures.

Related Articles

“We’re not against accessibility,” a city official stated. “But it must be done safely and legally. Proper design, slope, and drainage are critical to protecting both pedestrians and nearby properties.”

The crackdown has been met with widespread approval. Locals have long called for action to tackle encroachments on public space, with many welcoming the enforcement campaign.

“Just walk down Second Road,” one resident remarked. “Tourists have to dodge parked motorbikes and walk in the street. It’s dangerous and embarrassing for a city like Pattaya.”

Others have called for financial penalties for those responsible. “If someone builds a ramp illegally, they should pay for its removal,” suggested a South Pattaya business owner. “Public funds should go towards fixing potholes and broken footpaths, not cleaning up after private misuse.”

Pattaya cracks down on illegal ramps to tackle drainage issues | News by Thaiger

In addition to the ramp removals, citizens are also urging the city to prioritise maintenance in problem areas like Soi 17 and around the Land Office, where uneven pavements and potholes continue to pose safety risks, reported Pattaya Mail.

The city has reiterated its commitment to public safety and urban accessibility, urging residents to report violations by calling the Pattaya City Hotline at 1337.

“Our goal is to keep footpaths safe and accessible for everyone,” said the city spokesperson. “We can only do that with the cooperation of the public.”

Latest Thailand News
Pattaya cracks down on illegal ramps to tackle drainage issues Pattaya News

Pattaya cracks down on illegal ramps to tackle drainage issues

2 minutes ago
Injured Thai man lies to protect drunk girlfriend after car crash Thailand News

Injured Thai man lies to protect drunk girlfriend after car crash

17 minutes ago
People&#8217;s Alliance rallies to protect Koh Kut, oust Thai PM Thailand News

People’s Alliance rallies to protect Koh Kut, oust Thai PM

22 minutes ago
Flash floods devastate Chiang Rai: Homes and farmland destroyed Thailand News

Flash floods devastate Chiang Rai: Homes and farmland destroyed

1 hour ago
Thai abbot accuses bank of embezzling over 1.3 billion baht Thailand News

Thai abbot accuses bank of embezzling over 1.3 billion baht

1 hour ago
Branded residences gain ground in Asia’s Property Market with Thailand taking the lead Property

Branded residences gain ground in Asia’s Property Market with Thailand taking the lead

2 hours ago
Thai govt urged to scrap casino bill over constitutional concerns Bangkok News

Thai govt urged to scrap casino bill over constitutional concerns

2 hours ago
Aussie man searches for long-lost Thai mother, makes public plea Phuket News

Aussie man searches for long-lost Thai mother, makes public plea

2 hours ago
PAO official escapes rape attempt by colleague at Pathum Thani love hotel Thailand News

PAO official escapes rape attempt by colleague at Pathum Thani love hotel

2 hours ago
Black beauty: Rare leopard spotted at Phetchaburi national park Thailand News

Black beauty: Rare leopard spotted at Phetchaburi national park

2 hours ago
Thai man punched by stranger on Chiang Mai road Chiang Mai News

Thai man punched by stranger on Chiang Mai road

3 hours ago
Phuket airport tightens security, passengers urged to arrive early Phuket News

Phuket airport tightens security, passengers urged to arrive early

3 hours ago
Thailand’s 36% US tariff at risk: Will minister secure a deal? Business News

Thailand’s 36% US tariff at risk: Will minister secure a deal?

3 hours ago
Pattaya sports complex plagued by delays and corruption concerns Pattaya News

Pattaya sports complex plagued by delays and corruption concerns

4 hours ago
Gunmen at large after fatal shooting of Thai businessman in Kanchanaburi Thailand News

Gunmen at large after fatal shooting of Thai businessman in Kanchanaburi

4 hours ago
Hun Sen warns Thaksin: Betrayal, treason, and exposing the truth Thailand News

Hun Sen warns Thaksin: Betrayal, treason, and exposing the truth

4 hours ago
Fugitive Irishman caught in Thailand after 415-day visa overstay Thailand News

Fugitive Irishman caught in Thailand after 415-day visa overstay

6 hours ago
Police drives against traffic flow and fatally crashes woman in Ratchaburi Thailand News

Police drives against traffic flow and fatally crashes woman in Ratchaburi

6 hours ago
Phuket soldier honoured in royal ceremony after fatal sniper attack Phuket News

Phuket soldier honoured in royal ceremony after fatal sniper attack

6 hours ago
Chon Buri farmer busted with 10,000 meth pills in sting Pattaya News

Chon Buri farmer busted with 10,000 meth pills in sting

6 hours ago
Pattaya kidnap: Russian journalist extorted for over 2.5 million baht Pattaya News

Pattaya kidnap: Russian journalist extorted for over 2.5 million baht

7 hours ago
Bomb plot in Phuket: 6 suspects arrested, officials continue search Thailand News

Bomb plot in Phuket: 6 suspects arrested, officials continue search

7 hours ago
Alcohol sales hours to change in Thailand starting today Thailand News

Alcohol sales hours to change in Thailand starting today

7 hours ago
20-baht flat fare for Bangkok trains starts September 30 Bangkok News

20-baht flat fare for Bangkok trains starts September 30

7 hours ago
Heavy rainfall and flash flood continue to batter Thailand Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rainfall and flash flood continue to batter Thailand

8 hours ago
Pattaya NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, June 27, 2025
53 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x