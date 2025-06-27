Pattaya cracks down on illegal ramps to tackle drainage issues

Pattaya is cracking down hard on illegal ramps obstructing public footpaths, with officials warning that unauthorised structures will be removed and could result in legal action.

The renewed effort aims to tackle recurring drainage issues caused by the concrete ramps, which have long been a source of frustration for residents.

This week, municipal teams from the Office of Public Works, the Machinery Division, and enforcement units were spotted dismantling non-permitted ramps in key areas such as Beach Road and Second Road. These ramps, built without approval, are seen as contributing to poor drainage in low-lying areas.

“The concrete structures prevent proper drainage, especially in areas like Khao Talo,” said a resident. “During the rainy season, water has nowhere to go, and it creates a mess.”

City regulations are clear: any changes to public property, including the installation of ramps, must be approved by local authorities. Unauthorised construction is subject to fines, removal orders, and potential legal consequences. City officials urge residents and business owners to ensure they get the necessary permits from Pattaya City Hall before constructing any access ramps or similar structures.

“We’re not against accessibility,” a city official stated. “But it must be done safely and legally. Proper design, slope, and drainage are critical to protecting both pedestrians and nearby properties.”

The crackdown has been met with widespread approval. Locals have long called for action to tackle encroachments on public space, with many welcoming the enforcement campaign.

“Just walk down Second Road,” one resident remarked. “Tourists have to dodge parked motorbikes and walk in the street. It’s dangerous and embarrassing for a city like Pattaya.”

Others have called for financial penalties for those responsible. “If someone builds a ramp illegally, they should pay for its removal,” suggested a South Pattaya business owner. “Public funds should go towards fixing potholes and broken footpaths, not cleaning up after private misuse.”

In addition to the ramp removals, citizens are also urging the city to prioritise maintenance in problem areas like Soi 17 and around the Land Office, where uneven pavements and potholes continue to pose safety risks, reported Pattaya Mail.

The city has reiterated its commitment to public safety and urban accessibility, urging residents to report violations by calling the Pattaya City Hotline at 1337.

“Our goal is to keep footpaths safe and accessible for everyone,” said the city spokesperson. “We can only do that with the cooperation of the public.”