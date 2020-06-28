Pattaya
Pattaya condo destroyed by blaze – VIDEO
Fire severely damaged a room at a luxury condominium in Pattaya yesterday evening, just before sunset. Firefighters were notified of the fire at a condominium in Soi Thappraya 9 at 6pm. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Firefighters, rescue workers and reporters rushed to the condominium complex, the name of which is being withheld while the investigation is ongoing, to find thick smoke pouring out of a window on the second floor of the sprawling development.
Police quickly moved all residents out of the building, where they formed a large crowd by the pool to watch the situation unfold. Firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control. The room was a complete loss, according to staff, but no injuries were reported.
One of the building’s residents told The Pattaya News that he lives in a room nearby on the same floor. He saw the fire and some smoke pouring out from the room. He says he knocked on the door to tell the resident, reportedly a tourist, to escape from the fire, before calling firefighters. Pattaya City police are continuing their investigation to find the cause of the fire.
Road deaths
Pattaya motorcyclist killed in collision with minivan
A motorcyclist in Pattaya was pronounced dead at the scene after crashing into a minivan at an intersection. Pattaya City Police were notified of the incident at the Wat Boonkanjanaram intersection at 8pm.
Police, emergency workers and reporters rushed to the scene to find a damaged motorbike, which had struck the back of white minivan at the intersection. The van was also damaged.
The motorbike’s driver, identified as 43 year old Tanakrit Saejang, was found nearby. He died on impact according to rescue personnel. His body was taken to a local hospital.
The driver of the minivan, tour guide Suthep Jearanaibanyong, told The Pattaya News that he’d stopped his minivan, with several foreign passengers inside, at the red light. Suddenly, the motorbike, which was allegedly “travelling at high speed,” crashed into the back of the van. Neither Suthep nor his passengers were injured in the incident.
Pattaya police are checking CCTV footage nearby to determine the exact sequence of events.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Pattaya authorities call for patience amid confusion over rules for nightlife reopening
As the owners of bars, clubs, and other entertainment venues look forward to being allowed open their doors from July 1 (sort of), officials at Pattaya City Hall have been inundated with calls about the new rules that govern reopening. A report in The Pattaya News says there is plenty of confusion, as the government’s Covid-19 task force has issued a second, revised set of rules, although it’s important to note that none of the regulations are set in stone yet. They are expected to be finalised (possibly after more amendments) when the government meets with the Centre for Covid-19 Administration on Monday.
Some business owners are voicing concern over the requirement to close at midnight, as well as the reappearance of the longstanding but seldom enforced law (in bars, anyway) that stipulates that alcohol can only be sold between the hours of 11am to 2pm and 5pm to midnight. Pattaya has in the past been exempt from such laws, as it is designated a special administrative zone based on its (normally) booming foreign tourism and the fact that 80% of its businesses are in the hospitality, entertainment, and tourism sectors.
However, under the current emergency decree, which now appears likely to be extended until August, all such privileges are on hold. Officials in Pattaya are asking local business owners to be patient and wait until more is known early next week. The CCSA is expected to give a press conference around 11am on Monday. Once this happens, local leaders will be able to issue their own orders and confirmation of what the rules are. It’s expected officials from Pattaya City Hall will meet with the owners of nightlife venues that day too.
Earlier this week, Pattaya’s mayor said the city’s entertainment venues were ready to reopen and obey all the rules, while reassuring business owners these would be relaxed over time once it’s clear that community transmission of the virus is no longer an issue. Thailand as a whole has now gone over a month with no locally transmitted case of Covid-19, while Pattaya has reached 72 days without one.
ECE Pattaya captured some of the bleak situation last month of Pattaya without its usual vibrant nightlife.
Pattaya
Chon Buri minivan lands in pond after SUV collision
A minivan in Chon Buri’s Mueang district ended up in a pond after being struck by an SUV. Highway police were notified of the accident in the mid-afternoon on Motorway Road in Nong Kangkok subdistrict
Police, emergency responders and reporters arrived at the scene to find a damaged SUV on the road. In a nearby pond they spotted a white minivan. Rescue workers took about an hour to remove the minivan from the pond using a crane truck.
The minivan driver told The Pattaya News that he parked his van on the side of the road during a small rain shower and went for dinner.
He heard a loud noise and soon discovered that his van had been forced off the road by the impact of a collision with an SUV and into the nearby pond. Luckily, no one was in the van at the time of the crash.
The SUV driver, who was also uninjured, told The Pattaya News that there was water on the road and he had lost control of the SUV before colliding with the parked minivan.
This is the second incident in Chon Buri this week in which a driver blamed a slippery road. A previous incident, which stuck a pickup truck under a local overpass went viral on social media. Read more about that incident here.
