Second jogger poisoned in Nonthaburi park | The Thaiger

Crime
Second jogger poisoned in Nonthaburi park
Officials in Nonthaburi, just northwest of Bangkok, were sent to Makut Rommayasaran Park in the government complex, to survey sites for the installation of more surveillance cameras yesterday, after 2 joggers were poisoned, apparently by someone tampering with their water bottles. According to provincial police, 2 joggers fell unconscious after drinking water from their own water bottles, which had been left temporarily unattended.
The poisoners, who police believe operate as a team, evidently used a syringe to inject the animal tranquiliser Xylazine into the plastic containers. When the joggers returned and drank the water, they rapidly fell sick and lost consciousness. Then the gang steal their personal effects. Police say 2 joggers have been poisoned so far, with 1 of them in serious condition, spending 3 days in ICU.
Nonthaburi’s governor told media that he’s ordered more lighting and CCTV cameras to be installed in the park and instructed guards to step up patrols. Joggers and visitors to the park have been warned not to leave their water bottles unattended. The provincial police commander says he’s confident that they’ll catch the perpetrators soon.
Water samples from the victims’ bottles were tested and found to contain Xylazine, which is colourless and mostly tasteless and quickly absorbed by the body.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Crime
Prosecutors say it’s police’s duty to find wanted Red Bull heir
Prosecutors have reminded Thailand’s constabulary that it’s the their responsibility to speed up finding and arresting Red Bull heir Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, who is wanted in a high-profile 2012 hit-and-run case, before the case expires. He fled to an unknown destination on a private plane 2 days before he was due to face charges. There had been a series of delays and miss-steps by Thai police, either by design or incompetence, leading up to Vorauth’s disappearance. Vorayuth managed to delay court hearings 7 times.
A spokesman for the Office of the Attorney-General says they cannot extradite the suspect until police determine which country he’s living in.
35 year old Vorayuth, who has been spotted at sporting events and elsewhere abroad, is accused of being behind the wheel when his Ferrari hit and killed a motorcycle policeman on Bangkok’s Sukhumvit Road on September 3, 2012. Police have 7 years left to find Vorayuth before the statute of limitations for the most serious charge, reckless driving causing death, expires. A speeding charge was dropped when the 1 year statute of limitations expired in 2013, and a second charge, failing to stop and help a crash victim, expired in 2017.
“Don’t forget that the extradition is possible only while the statute of limitations for this charge still is valid. And it’s the police’s responsibility to first locate him.”
When Vorayuth’s country of residence is discovered, the OAG will find out if that country has a criminal extradition pact with Thailand. If not, a diplomatic approach will be adopted instead, according to the spokesman.
Previously, an investigation by the National Anti-Corruption Commission found that there had been an effort to exempt Vorayuth from prosecution on charges of drug abuse and speeding, by officers at Bangkok’s Thong Lor police station.
It was not until April 27, 2017 that prosecutors finally charged him with reckless driving causing death and failing to help a crash victim.
in 2018, the Interpol “Red Notice,” (a worldwide request to find and arrest an individual pending extradition) for Vorayuth disappeared from the Interpol website. It was unclear when the notice went missing and why, but there was immediate speculation that powerful interests had intervened on Vorayuth’s behalf.
Meanwhile, the media have been able to track him down, and photograph him, since he’s been on the run, achieving something an entire police force has been unable to recreate.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
Animal sedative found in runner’s water bottle
A potentially deadly dose of an animal sedative was found in the water bottle of a runner who was hospitalised and claimed he’d been poisoned after he left it unattended. A chemical analysis of the water in the bottle concluded that, indeed, it was contaminated with a high concentration of the horse tranquiliser Xylazine
The analysis was conducted by a professor at Kasetsart University. The drug was found in the bottle Wirot Silabaht suspected had been poisoned by a would-be thief, as he nearly blacked out drinking it after running in a Bangkok park.
The professor detected small doses of Xylazine that is commonly used to anesthetise mammals, including horses, buffalos and cats, but the amount in Wirot’s bottle would have probably killed him if he he’d drunk it all.
Wirot says he noticed a strange taste in the water after retrieving it following a 30 minute run about a week ago at the Makut Rommayasaran Park, near the Nonthaburi Provincial Court. After his run he returned to his office, but soon felt nauseous and nearly passed out. Colleagues took him to hospital. The bottle was later found to have been punctured near the cap.
The professor noted that Xylazine is normally only sold to veterinarians, but is also sold widely online as it was once a notorious “date rape” drug.
Wirot said he was still awaiting urine test results from Ramathibodi Hospital.
SOURCE: Coconuts Bangkok
Crime
Death sentence of Lao drug lord “Mr X” commuted to life
Bangkok’s Criminal Court handed down life imprisonment to Laotian drug ring leader Xaysana “Mr. X” Keopimpha, on charges of smuggling 1.2 million methamphetamine pills, known as “yaba,” into Thailand. He was initially sentenced to death, and the sentence was upheld by a lower court in December, but the penalty was commuted to life imprisonment because he cooperated with the court.
The Thai Court of Appeals found that Xaysana arranged for the drugs to be smuggled from Laos in a vehicle with a false roof compartment. That court ruled Xaysana must serve his time in Thailand since the smuggling attempt was aimed at harming Thai citizens.
He was taken to hear the judgment from the Central Correctional Institution for Drug Addicts, where he’s been detained since he was arrested at Suvarnabhumi airport in January 2017, arriving on a flight from Phuket.
Police captured some members of his network in Oct0ber 2016, after seizing 1.2 million yaba pills smuggled into Thailand through Nong Khai at the Lao border a day earlier. It was thought the drugs were being trafficked to southern Thailand for smuggling to Malaysia when seized. The subsequent expanded investigation led to Xaysana’s capture.
Xaysana has often been linked to Thailand’s wealthy elite, but has always denied being a major player in the regional drug trade.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | The Thaiger
