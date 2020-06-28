3 arrested for rape, death of teen schoolgirl | The Thaiger

Crime
3 arrested for rape, death of teen schoolgirl
Police in Kanchanaburi, the largest of Thailand’s western provinces, have arrested 2 young men in connection with the rape and unexplained death of a teenage schoolgirl. They apprehended the pair yesterday after obtaining warrants. The 2 face charges of depriving a schoolgirl aged under 18 of parental care and also performing indecent acts. 21 year old Phakhin Chanyiam and 18 year old Natthaphong (surname withheld), were taken to a Kanchanaburi police station for interrogation.
Their arrest follows that of 22 year old Pongpat Nakpian in the same case. He is charged with rape, performing an indecent act and possession of illegal drugs. The provincial court approved his detention after rejecting his bail request.
The 3 suspects are also reported to be linked to the death of grade 12 schoolgirl “Nong Dao”, who was found dead in front of Pongpat’s grandmothers house on June 17. Kanchanaburi police examined her body and noted traces of blood from her mouth and her nose. They are awaiting the results of forensic tests to determine the cause of death. Nong’s parents believed their daughter might have been drugged, leading to her death. Police said Friday that there might be as many as 5 people involved in the case.
Thairath reports that a group of male friends drove to the girl’s house to pick her up on June 16. Her family weren’t able to contact her that night. They later received a phone call from one of the girl’s friends, who told them she’d been found dead on a wooden bench in front of a house in the main city district.
The owner of the home, the Pongpat’s grandmother, told police she’d found the girl laying dead on the bench on the morning of June 17. She said she had no idea of how the girl got there.
Prosecutors say it’s police’s duty to find wanted Red Bull heir
Prosecutors have reminded Thailand’s constabulary that it’s the their responsibility to speed up finding and arresting Red Bull heir Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, who is wanted in a high-profile 2012 hit-and-run case, before the case expires. He fled to an unknown destination on a private plane 2 days before he was due to face charges. There had been a series of delays and miss-steps by Thai police, either by design or incompetence, leading up to Vorauth’s disappearance. Vorayuth managed to delay court hearings 7 times.
A spokesman for the Office of the Attorney-General says they cannot extradite the suspect until police determine which country he’s living in.
35 year old Vorayuth, who has been spotted at sporting events and elsewhere abroad, is accused of being behind the wheel when his Ferrari hit and killed a motorcycle policeman on Bangkok’s Sukhumvit Road on September 3, 2012. Police have 7 years left to find Vorayuth before the statute of limitations for the most serious charge, reckless driving causing death, expires. A speeding charge was dropped when the 1 year statute of limitations expired in 2013, and a second charge, failing to stop and help a crash victim, expired in 2017.
“Don’t forget that the extradition is possible only while the statute of limitations for this charge still is valid. And it’s the police’s responsibility to first locate him.”
When Vorayuth’s country of residence is discovered, the OAG will find out if that country has a criminal extradition pact with Thailand. If not, a diplomatic approach will be adopted instead, according to the spokesman.
Previously, an investigation by the National Anti-Corruption Commission found that there had been an effort to exempt Vorayuth from prosecution on charges of drug abuse and speeding, by officers at Bangkok’s Thong Lor police station.
It was not until April 27, 2017 that prosecutors finally charged him with reckless driving causing death and failing to help a crash victim.
in 2018, the Interpol “Red Notice,” (a worldwide request to find and arrest an individual pending extradition) for Vorayuth disappeared from the Interpol website. It was unclear when the notice went missing and why, but there was immediate speculation that powerful interests had intervened on Vorayuth’s behalf.
Meanwhile, the media have been able to track him down, and photograph him, since he’s been on the run, achieving something an entire police force has been unable to recreate.
Second jogger poisoned in Nonthaburi park
Officials in Nonthaburi, just northwest of Bangkok, were sent to Makut Rommayasaran Park in the government complex, to survey sites for the installation of more surveillance cameras yesterday, after 2 joggers were poisoned, apparently by someone tampering with their water bottles. According to provincial police, 2 joggers fell unconscious after drinking water from their own water bottles, which had been left temporarily unattended.
The poisoners, who police believe operate as a team, evidently used a syringe to inject the animal tranquiliser Xylazine into the plastic containers. When the joggers returned and drank the water, they rapidly fell sick and lost consciousness. Then the gang steal their personal effects. Police say 2 joggers have been poisoned so far, with 1 of them in serious condition, spending 3 days in ICU.
Nonthaburi’s governor told media that he’s ordered more lighting and CCTV cameras to be installed in the park and instructed guards to step up patrols. Joggers and visitors to the park have been warned not to leave their water bottles unattended. The provincial police commander says he’s confident that they’ll catch the perpetrators soon.
Water samples from the victims’ bottles were tested and found to contain Xylazine, which is colourless and mostly tasteless and quickly absorbed by the body.
Billions in illicit drugs burned in Thailand and Myanmar
In a joint operation, authorities in Thailand and Myanmar destroyed 25 tonnes of illicit drugs valued at more than 62 billion baht (US$2 billion) in Ayutthaya and Yangon. The move comes as drug cartels in the Golden Triangle boost supplies and seek new channels of distribution. The Golden Triangle, where Laos, northern Myanmar and Thailand meet, has been a hub of illicit drug traffic for decades. Authorities say production there is now taking place on an industrial scale.
In Ayutthaya, about 80 kilometres north of Bangkok, Thai authorities marked International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking with a mass burning of drugs. Police guarded boxes of drugs unloaded from trucks while bricks of heroin and bags stuffed with methamphetamine pills, known as “yaba,” were thrown into dumpsters for incineration. In Yangon, meanwhile, plumes of black smoke filled the sky as sacks full of drugs were set ablaze. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames.
Thai authorities say Covid-19 travel restrictions and checkpoints helped reduce smuggling, but the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime said last month that the trade continues to thrive. Thailand’s deputy national police chief says drug criminals are getting more creative, and the internet is becoming a growing outlet for the illicit drug trade.
“Our children are making the wrong decision to order narcotic drugs online. And the dealers send the drugs to them.”
Rising heroin use among young people is among several worrying trends. Though opium cultivation and heroin refining have dropped, methamphetamine production in Myanmar’s northern regions has increased dramatically, with armed ethnic groups collaborating with organised crime elements. Thailand is used mainly as a conduit and distribution point, with some drugs sold domestically, but most smuggled onward.
Jeremy Douglas, the UNODC regional representative, says online drug sales represent a worrying trend, with an oversupply of meth pushing prices down and adding to more drug abuse.
“Above all we are looking now at an increase in drug availability. Very dangerous. Frankly speaking, Myanmar has become the transit place of narcotic drug distribution to Europe and Asia.”
