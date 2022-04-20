Pattaya Christian organisation to give food, support to Russians and Ukrainians

As various sectors of Thai society step forward to help stranded Russians and Ukrainians, a Christian organisation in Pattaya plans to provide mink, instant noodles, 5 kilogram bags of rice. The organisation, Hand to Hand Foundation, invites Russians and Ukrainians to come to their centre in Banlamung district from 2pm – 4m on April 21, April 26 and April 28.

In a letter published in The Pattaya News, the foundation asks the public to alert Russian and Ukrainian communities about the events so that as many as possible know about them. Apart from providing food, the organisation also wishes to connect with people to learn how it can help them with other needs.

Across Thailand, officials and owners across a variety of sectors have volunteered to help Russians and Ukrainians here. Last month, a the International School of Tourism at Surat Thani Rajabhat University helped stranded Russians and Ukrainians stay in a Koh Samui hotel for about 4,000 baht a month.

Also last month, one Bangkok restaurant, Eats Payao, allowed people to send food to stranded Ukrainians who they know. More than 100 Thais have also applied to give free accommodation to Ukrainians.

Thailand’s ambassador to Russia said last month that Thailand needs to form new tourism tactics for Russians. The ambassador told the Bangkok Post that Thailand should adapt tourism to help with Russians’ needs in the current crisis. One idea he suggested was an app to let Russians use digital money or crypto currency.

The ambassador also said food tourism establishments should market more affordable food options to Russians, instead of just marketing delicacies like Tom Yum Kung.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News