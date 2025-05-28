Indian thief performs wai before fleeing with 93,000 baht

An Indian man robbed nearly 100,000 baht from a currency exchange shop in the Bangrak district of Bangkok on Monday and performed a wai before fleeing the scene. He was ultimately arrested yesterday, May 27.

Officers from Bangrak Police Station received complaints from two currency exchange shops in the area: X-ONE Currency Exchange Centre on Surawong Road and WISE Exchange on Silom Road.

A foreign man, whose nationality was initially unknown, approached staff at both locations, threatened them with a gun, and demanded money.

The suspect failed to steal money from the X-ONE Currency Exchange Centre but successfully made off with 93,000 baht from WISE Exchange.

He was described as around 180 centimetres tall, with short hair and dark skin. He wore a black hoodie, long black trousers, and black trainers, and carried a gun during the incident. He arrived at both locations on a red and black Yamaha AEROX motorbike.

CCTV footage from WISE Exchange showed the suspect performing a respectful Thai wai gesture before walking out of the store.

Police coordinated with other stations across Bangkok and discovered that a man matching the suspect’s description had attempted to rob four other exchange shops in the Yanawa and Wat Phraya Krai areas but was unsuccessful.

Officers reviewed additional CCTV footage and eventually identified the suspect as Aman Siddiqui, a 23 year old Indian national. He was arrested at his accommodation yesterday.

Siddiqui initially denied all allegations, despite the presence of the clothes and motorbike seen in the CCTV footage. Police searched his room and recovered 50,000 baht of the stolen money. He claimed the cash was his personal savings.

He eventually confessed during questioning at the police station, stating that he committed the crimes to obtain money for sexual services from Thai prostitutes. He also claimed the gun he used was a replica.

Siddiqui has been charged under Section 339 of the Criminal Code: using violence or threats of violence to commit theft or facilitate escape. The offence carries a penalty of five to ten years’ imprisonment and a fine of 100,000 to 200,000 baht.