Pattaya businessman attacked in broad daylight

Pictures courtesy of Pattaya Mail

A prominent Pattaya businessman was brutally assaulted in broad daylight, sparking concerns over his safety and a possible real estate dispute.

Thanakrit Chokmongkhonthanakul, former president of the Pattaya Taksin Lions Club and an executive of the LT Group, is demanding justice after two attackers ambushed him outside his real estate project in Nong Prue.

Despite the violent nature of the attack, the assailants remain at large, leaving Thanakrit and his family fearing further threats. Speaking to the media, he called on the police to take swift action, warning that the perpetrators could strike again.

Recounting the harrowing ordeal, Thanakrit said that on the morning of February 17, two men riding a black Honda Forza motorcycle with fake license plates followed him to his construction site. Once he parked, the men approached under the guise of inquiring about the workers before suddenly launching a violent assault. They struck him repeatedly in the face and body before fleeing the scene.

Thanakrit strongly suspects that the attack is linked to a real estate dispute. He revealed that customer complaints about cracks in homes sold by his company had previously surfaced. Despite offering to repair the issues, some buyers insisted on bringing in an engineer for inspections. However, one so-called engineer seemed less concerned with structural damage and more interested in the company’s house designs, raising suspicions about ulterior motives.

Having successfully run his business for over six years, Thanakrit admitted this was the first time he had faced such a direct threat. The attack has left him shaken, and he is now urging police to track down the perpetrators and uncover who might be behind the assault. His primary concern remains the safety of his family, fearing the situation could escalate if the attackers are not brought to justice.

Providing an update, Police Colonel Tawee Kudthalaeng, head of Nong Prue Police Station, assured that an active investigation is underway. Officers have gathered evidence and are working to identify the assailants. However, as of now, the attackers remain unidentified and on the loose, reported Pattaya Mail.

Thanakrit is appealing for swift legal action, hoping the police will prevent further violence and ensure that business disputes in Pattaya don’t turn into battlegrounds.

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

