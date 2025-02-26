Dirty secret exposed: Illegal dumping scandal rocks East Pattaya

Dirty secret exposed: Illegal dumping scandal rocks East Pattaya
Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

A shocking discovery of illegal construction waste dumped along a nearly 1-kilometre stretch of road near Motorway No.7 in East Pattaya has sparked outrage and a massive cleanup operation.

The eyesore, located just before the municipal landfill, consisted of construction debris, tiles, cement scraps, foam boxes, and tree branches, turning the area into a stinking, unsanitary mess.

Mayor Winai Inpitak led the cleanup effort with the Public Health Department of Nong Prue Municipality, deploying JCB excavators and trucks to clear the massive pile of rubbish.

Accompanied by sanitation and engineering officials, the mayor expressed his frustration over the illegal dumping, which has become a recurring issue due to the site’s secluded location and lack of lighting, making it a prime target for irresponsible disposal.

Mayor Winai condemned the illegal dumping, stating that the municipality provides a designated landfill for construction waste and urged residents to use it instead of polluting public roadsides.

“This area is isolated and unlit at night, making it an easy target for illegal dumpers. We are taking strict measures to stop this.”

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

To combat the issue, the municipality has launched a cash reward system to encourage community participation. Residents who report illegal dumping will receive an immediate monetary reward, aiming to promote vigilance and community responsibility.

Reports can be made directly to the municipality, helping to maintain a cleaner and more sustainable environment.

In addition to the reward system, Mayor Winai announced that municipal officers will conduct regular patrols to prevent future violations.

The municipality also plans to block vehicle access from external routes to the affected area, aiming to stop illegal dumpers in their tracks.

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

The shocking scale of the waste uncovered has prompted a public outcry, with many demanding stricter enforcement and penalties for those responsible.

Mayor Winai assured the public that the municipality is committed to addressing the issue and restoring the area’s cleanliness.

As the cleanup continues, residents are urged to report any illegal dumping activities and to make use of the designated landfill.

With increased surveillance and community cooperation, the municipality aims to end the illegal dumping scandal that has marred East Pattaya’s landscape, reported Pattaya Mail.

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

