Chanthaburi school sues ex-employee over missing 3m baht milk

Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, March 1, 2025
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock

A former marketing employee of the Chanthaburi Dairy Cooperative is facing a lawsuit demanding nearly 3 million baht in damages. The case involves the disappearance of approximately 270,000 cartons of school milk, worth almost the same amount.

Yananan, who previously worked as a housekeeper for the cooperative from October to November 2018 before being promoted to a marketing position in June 2019, reported that the milk went missing between 2022 and 2023. Her responsibilities included managing the distribution of school milk to local municipalities and schools in Chanthaburi and Trat. After leaving her position, she discovered that about two truckloads or nearly 8,000 crates of milk had vanished.

Before fully taking over the stock management role, Yananan noticed a disappearance of around 4,000 to 5,000 crates. She informed her former manager about the missing stock, who insisted that the milk had not disappeared and advised her to check against contracts. Despite verifying and confirming the loss, her reports were disregarded. The cooperative only installed new tarpaulins and CCTV cameras and demanded that future stock deliveries be used to fill the missing quantities.

Yananan stated that she signed off on stock checks under pressure, as her earnings were low at just 300 baht per day, compelling her to follow orders. Her decision to bring this issue to the media is driven by a desire for justice, as she feels unjustly burdened with a debt of nearly 3 million baht.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

