Chanthaburi school sues ex-employee over missing 3m baht milk

A former marketing employee of the Chanthaburi Dairy Cooperative is facing a lawsuit demanding nearly 3 million baht in damages. The case involves the disappearance of approximately 270,000 cartons of school milk, worth almost the same amount.

Yananan, who previously worked as a housekeeper for the cooperative from October to November 2018 before being promoted to a marketing position in June 2019, reported that the milk went missing between 2022 and 2023. Her responsibilities included managing the distribution of school milk to local municipalities and schools in Chanthaburi and Trat. After leaving her position, she discovered that about two truckloads or nearly 8,000 crates of milk had vanished.

Before fully taking over the stock management role, Yananan noticed a disappearance of around 4,000 to 5,000 crates. She informed her former manager about the missing stock, who insisted that the milk had not disappeared and advised her to check against contracts. Despite verifying and confirming the loss, her reports were disregarded. The cooperative only installed new tarpaulins and CCTV cameras and demanded that future stock deliveries be used to fill the missing quantities.

Yananan stated that she signed off on stock checks under pressure, as her earnings were low at just 300 baht per day, compelling her to follow orders. Her decision to bring this issue to the media is driven by a desire for justice, as she feels unjustly burdened with a debt of nearly 3 million baht.

Meanwhile, Kwanjai Pramualsuk, the cooperative’s lawyer, explained that the cooperative is suing the former employee for negligence, not embezzlement, due to her failure to adequately manage the stock. The court is scheduled to reconvene on March 10 to determine if others might be implicated. Although Yananan reported the missing stock to her former manager, both the former manager and an ex-accountant have denied ever receiving such reports, leaving the cooperative without evidence against them. The cooperative also claims to have complete photographic evidence supporting their case, reported KhaoSod.