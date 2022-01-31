Pattaya braces for reopening of “Walking Street” ahead of the US troops visit

Pattaya City’s officials met with more than 30 local business owners on Saturday to discuss preventive measures and regulations to reopen the famous “Walking Street” ahead of a planned US troops visit weeks ahead. Around 2,000 soldiers are expected to visit this month for the Cobra Gold military exercise.

The discussions come just as Chon Buri prepares to welcome an anticipated influx of visitors under the Test & Go and Sandbox schemes. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration decided to reopen Thailand Pass registration for the Test & Go starting tomorrow.

The meeting, led by Bang Lamung district chairman Wuttisak Singhadecho, Pattaya Walking Street Business Association President Narit Petcharat and others, highlighted the reopening of Walking Street and a visit from the US military in mid-February for Cobra Gold training operations with roughly 2,000 personnel involved. However, it is unknown whether they will be given leave or liberty during the drills, which are scheduled from February 20 to March 5 for field training and humanitarian exercises.

During the meeting, Wuttisak urged businesses to adhere to the public health ministry’s preventive measures, such as doing ATK tests on every employee and customer every day and establishing social distancing zones in order to build confidence among visiting tourists.

Pattaya City Police Chief Police Colonel Kunlachart Kunlachai asked entertainment venues such as bars, pubs, nightclubs, and karaoke lounges to remain closed in accordance with national standards. However, he emphasized that they may apply to temporarily opening as “restaurants.”

All guest attendees agreed to ease restrictions in the future, including the legal reopening of nightlife, prolonging closing hours, permitting “extras” like pool and karaoke, and reducing the existing severe daily ATK testing regulations if the Covid-19 situation is improved in the area.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News