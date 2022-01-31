Beijing sees an increase in Covid-19 cases as Winter Olympics approaches

Just days before the Winter Olympics in Beijing, the Chinese capital reported a spike in Covid-19 cases with Sunday reaching 20 new infections, the highest daily count in the past 18 months. While the number is low in comparison to other cities around the world, neighbours are being sealed off and residents are being screened for Covid-19.

A total of 34 cases were reported within the event’s “close loop” bubble including 13 competitors or officials arriving at the airport, according to the organisers of the Olympics. Athletes who tested positive will be able to compete after spending a period in quarantine and testing negative for Covid-19 in two tests administered within 24 hours.

China has maintained strict travel measures since the start of the pandemic. Anyone flying to Beijing for the tournaments must fly on charter flights and remain in the restricted area, or “bubble,” throughout their stay. Covid-19 tests are required before departure, on arrival, and on a daily basis during their stay.

Active Covid-19 cases in China

Daily new Covid-19 cases in China

Source: BBC