Pattaya banker detained on theft charges, allegedly defrauded local expats in investment scam | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Pattaya banker detained on theft charges, allegedly defrauded local expats in investment scam
Pattaya police detained a former assistant manager of a local bank branch after he allegedly scammed numerous foreigners, tricking some of them into investments that led to significant losses and using invalid documents to fake transactions.
Around a dozen foreigners filed a complaint with the Pattaya City Police against the bank branch’s former assistant manager Chaisit Sappermphool on fraud charges. The damages are estimated to cost tens of millions of baht.
Police say the bank has also filed a complaint against Chaisit on theft charges after he allegedly used outdated passbooks and documents that were no longer valid and required to be destroyed. The Pattaya police chief says Chaisit is now detained at Pattaya Court and a request for bail was rejected.
For several years, Chaisit helped the expats make deposits to their retirement funds and other services like passbook updates, according to the complaint. Recently, when updating their passbooks at other branches, some noticed their balances didn’t match what was printed in their passbooks. According to the complaint, the customers were told their transfer slips were outdated and no longer valid.
A 49 year old expat and longtime Pattaya resident told The Thaiger that he visited a Kasikorn bank branch in Pattaya on Sunday for his monthly rolling over of funds and discovered he had lost 250,000 baht. He claims the bank branch’s assistant manager promised investors 3.5% interest per month for cash investments.
“It all seemed so legitimate and I saw many people coming and going at the end of each month, some bringing in bags of cash to invest into the scheme.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
World
Elderly Thai man killed in violent attack in California
An 84 year old Thai man has died after being brutally attacked outside his home in San Francisco, in the US state of California. CCTV footage shows Vicha Ratanapakdee being approached by a man who pushes him violently to the ground before running away. The attack took place on the footpath outside Vicha’s home early on Thursday morning, with the elderly man dying in hospital on Saturday.
Police have arrested a 19 year old man named as Antoine Watson, and a 20 year old woman named as Maylasia Goo, who is accused of being an accessory to murder.
Vicha’s son-in-law, Eric Lawson, says he and his wife Kim, Vicha’s daughter, believe the attack was racially-motivated. Meanwhile, the Thai Consulate-General in Los Angeles has warned Thai citizens to remain vigilant following the brutal attack, while Tanee Sangrat, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, says Vicha is one of 3 elderly Asian people to have been violently attacked.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
Police arrest 3 suspects allegedly involved in major drug smuggling operation
Police arrested 3 people on drug charges and seized more than 2 million methamphetamine pills in busts in Saraburi and Phetchabun. The suspects were allegedly involved in a major illegal drug operation related to major cases in Bangkok and allegedly smuggled drugs from Laos to the border province Loei. Police say another suspect is on the run.
The suspects allegedly admitted to transporting the drugs, earning 50,000 baht to 70,000 baht each time. Police say they seized 2.1 million methamphetamine pills, a 9mm pistol and a pickup truck, which police say was used to transport the drugs.
Police also said they seized a BMW and another pickup truck, which were used for scouting along the route. Police confiscated 3 mobile phones and 2 bank accounts.
41 year old Thanin Phuengkaew, his nephew 25 year old Thawatchai Phuengkaew and 51 year old Thongthap Chanthayod were charged with possession of illicit drugs with intent to sell. Thanin also faces charges of carrying a firearm without a license and carrying it illegally in public.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
Police arrest 3 Chon Buri gamblers for violating Covid-19 emergency decree – VIDEO
Police in the eastern province of Chon Buri have arrested 3 gamblers, accused of violating the Covid-19 emergency decree. Officers were responding to a tip-off from a member of the public concerned about the spread of the virus.
VIDEO: Thai Rath
The Pattaya News reports that the arrests took place at a property in the Baan Suan sub-district. Officers arrived to find 3 people drinking alcohol, who denied they were gambling. However, a subsequent search by police revealed that the 3 were carrying cards and dice.
They were taken into custody and have confessed to gambling offences. They face charges of illegal gambling and violating the Covid-19 emergency decree. The penalty for violating the decree is a fine of up to 100,000 baht and/or up to 2 years’ imprisonment.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
