Bangkok’s new law: Register and microchip pets by January 2026

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal10 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, April 23, 2025
55 1 minute read
Bangkok’s new law: Register and microchip pets by January 2026
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

From January 10 next year, Bangkok residents will be required to register and microchip their cats and dogs under a new city law aimed at tackling the growing problem of stray animals.

The bold new regulation, announced by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), will impose strict requirements on pet ownership, including limits on the number of pets allowed in certain living spaces.

The law stipulates that all dogs and cats must be microchipped within 120 days of birth or 30 days of ownership. The regulation also sets limits on how many pets owners can keep based on the size of their living space.

For example, in apartments or condominiums between 20 and 80 square metres, residents will only be permitted to have one pet, while larger apartments can house two pets. Those living in houses will be allowed to keep more pets, with the number increasing depending on the size of the land.

Related Articles
Bangkok’s new law: Register and microchip pets by January 2026 | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock

“Public safety is our priority,” the BMA stated in a post on Facebook.

The goal of the new regulation is to help control the stray animal population while ensuring public health and safety. However, the BMA did not specify the exact penalties for non-compliance but warned that owners who fail to register and microchip their pets could face punishment.

The regulation also addresses dangerous dog breeds, such as pit bulls and Rottweilers. Owners of these breeds will be required to notify district authorities so that special control measures can be implemented.

Additionally, animals like cows, horses, ducks, and chickens must be kept only in designated areas, further streamlining pet ownership and control in the city.

Deputy city governor Tavida Kamolvej explained that the new rules were first approved by the BMA last year and were officially announced in the Royal Gazette on January 15. Now, with the law set to take effect next year, residents have almost a year to comply with the new requirements, reported Bangkok Post.

Bangkok’s new law: Register and microchip pets by January 2026 | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Thai PBS World

Latest Thailand News
Finance Ministry confirms 10,000 baht digital currency distribution Thailand News

Finance Ministry confirms 10,000 baht digital currency distribution

2 minutes ago
Bangkok’s new law: Register and microchip pets by January 2026 Bangkok News

Bangkok’s new law: Register and microchip pets by January 2026

10 minutes ago
Saraburi firm probed over Chinese workforce, only 13 found violating laws Crime News

Saraburi firm probed over Chinese workforce, only 13 found violating laws

18 minutes ago
Thailand’s visa-free scheme under scrutiny for overstays Thailand News

Thailand’s visa-free scheme under scrutiny for overstays

28 minutes ago
Thai tour guide under fire for serving fruits in the sea Thailand News

Thai tour guide under fire for serving fruits in the sea

35 minutes ago
Phuket urges residents to save water as dry season drags on Phuket News

Phuket urges residents to save water as dry season drags on

43 minutes ago
Perverted panty thief caught after mum lends undies in saucy sting Thailand News

Perverted panty thief caught after mum lends undies in saucy sting

50 minutes ago
Passenger numbers soar at Thai airports during Songkran festival Songkran News

Passenger numbers soar at Thai airports during Songkran festival

58 minutes ago
World Bank backs Thailand’s retirement lottery to boost savings Thailand News

World Bank backs Thailand’s retirement lottery to boost savings

1 hour ago
Thai ex-wife and new partner of foreign man brawl in Pattaya bar Pattaya News

Thai ex-wife and new partner of foreign man brawl in Pattaya bar

1 hour ago
Vacuum cleaners and air purifiers controlled to combat PM2.5 Thailand News

Vacuum cleaners and air purifiers controlled to combat PM2.5

2 hours ago
Pork chop: Police sizzle illegal slaughterhouse in Bangkok bust Bangkok News

Pork chop: Police sizzle illegal slaughterhouse in Bangkok bust

2 hours ago
Foodpanda to bow out of Thailand next month Thailand News

Foodpanda to bow out of Thailand next month

2 hours ago
Thailand to honour Pope Francis with 3 days of mourning Thailand News

Thailand to honour Pope Francis with 3 days of mourning

2 hours ago
Chon Buri man mistakenly believes he killed wife and commits suicide Thailand News

Chon Buri man mistakenly believes he killed wife and commits suicide

2 hours ago
Pattaya beauty clinic busted for illegal medical practices Pattaya News

Pattaya beauty clinic busted for illegal medical practices

3 hours ago
Ancient Takian tree unearthed in Phetchabun sparks lottery frenzy Thailand News

Ancient Takian tree unearthed in Phetchabun sparks lottery frenzy

3 hours ago
Military truck and motorcycle collision kills 3 in central Thailand Thailand News

Military truck and motorcycle collision kills 3 in central Thailand

3 hours ago
Pregnant Thai woman released on bail after killing mistress Bangkok News

Pregnant Thai woman released on bail after killing mistress

3 hours ago
Tourism leaders unite in Thailand to mark shared founding date of Rome and Bangkok Events

Tourism leaders unite in Thailand to mark shared founding date of Rome and Bangkok

3 hours ago
Hiss and hers: Woman brings dead king cobra to hospital after bite Thailand News

Hiss and hers: Woman brings dead king cobra to hospital after bite

3 hours ago
Bangkok influencer summoned over online gambling promotion Bangkok News

Bangkok influencer summoned over online gambling promotion

3 hours ago
Fatal crash in Khon Kaen: Sedan hits truck, driver dies in fire Road deaths

Fatal crash in Khon Kaen: Sedan hits truck, driver dies in fire

4 hours ago
Karaoke clash: Trat&#8217;s tune turns into brawl-room blitz over bar girl Thailand News

Karaoke clash: Trat’s tune turns into brawl-room blitz over bar girl

4 hours ago
Man arrested for assaulting monk over drug deal in Nonthaburi Crime News

Man arrested for assaulting monk over drug deal in Nonthaburi

5 hours ago
Bangkok NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal10 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, April 23, 2025
55 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Thailand’s visa-free scheme under scrutiny for overstays

Thailand’s visa-free scheme under scrutiny for overstays

28 minutes ago
Thai tour guide under fire for serving fruits in the sea

Thai tour guide under fire for serving fruits in the sea

35 minutes ago
Phuket urges residents to save water as dry season drags on

Phuket urges residents to save water as dry season drags on

43 minutes ago
Perverted panty thief caught after mum lends undies in saucy sting

Perverted panty thief caught after mum lends undies in saucy sting

50 minutes ago