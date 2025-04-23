Bangkok’s new law: Register and microchip pets by January 2026

From January 10 next year, Bangkok residents will be required to register and microchip their cats and dogs under a new city law aimed at tackling the growing problem of stray animals.

The bold new regulation, announced by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), will impose strict requirements on pet ownership, including limits on the number of pets allowed in certain living spaces.

The law stipulates that all dogs and cats must be microchipped within 120 days of birth or 30 days of ownership. The regulation also sets limits on how many pets owners can keep based on the size of their living space.

For example, in apartments or condominiums between 20 and 80 square metres, residents will only be permitted to have one pet, while larger apartments can house two pets. Those living in houses will be allowed to keep more pets, with the number increasing depending on the size of the land.

“Public safety is our priority,” the BMA stated in a post on Facebook.

The goal of the new regulation is to help control the stray animal population while ensuring public health and safety. However, the BMA did not specify the exact penalties for non-compliance but warned that owners who fail to register and microchip their pets could face punishment.

The regulation also addresses dangerous dog breeds, such as pit bulls and Rottweilers. Owners of these breeds will be required to notify district authorities so that special control measures can be implemented.

Additionally, animals like cows, horses, ducks, and chickens must be kept only in designated areas, further streamlining pet ownership and control in the city.

Deputy city governor Tavida Kamolvej explained that the new rules were first approved by the BMA last year and were officially announced in the Royal Gazette on January 15. Now, with the law set to take effect next year, residents have almost a year to comply with the new requirements, reported Bangkok Post.