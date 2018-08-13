Pattaya
Ouch! Pickup collides into 15 million baht car
If you’re going to collide with another vehicle your best bet is a small dent on a Honda Jazz or Toyota – cars which have lots of cheap spare parts around. And no one harmed of course.
Just don’t crash into one of these.
Dash cam footage from a road in Bang Pakong, halfway between Bangkok and Pattaya, shows a pick-up truck colliding with one of the most expensive cars on Thailand’s roads. In fact there’s only three of these cars on Thai roads.
It is a McLaren 720S that Daily News reports is worth more than 15 million baht. A source told Daily News Online that the McLaren and a Mercedes Benz had been racing – but the Benz was no match for the “super car”.
It whizzed past Werayut Kaewkaew who claims he was doing about 110-120kmph at the time. Werayut posted the footage on Facebook. A Toyota Camry was also damaged in the collision.
A dent in the car and a bigger dent in the insurance company’s wallet. Watch and weep.
ขับรถระวังๆกันหน่อยนะครับ #กะบะร้องไห้หนักมาก😢😭 กรุงเทพ-ชลบุรี
Posted by Werayut Kaewkaew on Saturday, August 11, 2018
SOURCE: Daily News
Police drag man out of Pattaya school after ex-wife clams he was carrying a gun
The father at the centre of a viral video has brought along his lawyer to the Bang Laming Police to discuss, what he claims, was an excessive use of force at a primary school in Pattaya yesterday. The issues relate to a long-term domestic custody issue.
35 year old Thara Welajaeng says he was having lunch peacefully with his daughter when his estranged wife arrived at Muang Pattaya 6 school. She had told police that Thara was a drug user and was armed.
Police and military descended on the school, apprehended Thara and escorted him away amid lots of screaming and scuffles.The father of two was dragged away in full view of teachers and students in, what social media has described as a ‘heavy-handed’ use of force. Posters on Facebook are saying Thara should sue the police and army for his rough treatment. Comments say the police went over the top and should be held accountable for their excessive use of force.
Thara later explained to a an initial police inquiry that he had been having lunch with his youngest daughter. He saw his estranged wife and went upstairs to check on his eldest daughter. When confronted by police he surrendered. Police found no drugs or guns with him. Then trouble flared as his estranged wife’s father got in on the act, hit Thara, and a scuffle ensued.
Thara told police that he split up with his wife five years ago and was caring for his children but that his wife wants custody. He admitted to police that he had used drugs as a teen but that was twenty years ago. Thara says he may press charges against his estranged wife and her family for assault and making false accusations and defamatory remarks. He also says he wants formal custody of his children.
Police claim they had to do something urgently to prevent the situation from escalating on the school grounds.
เกิดไรขึ้น⁉️#เหตุเกิดในโรงเรียน#พัทยา#เหตุแย่งลูก ฝั่งพี่ผู้ชาย เอาลูกมาเลี้ยง 2 คน พาย้ายหนีฝั่งแม่มาหลายโรงเรียน จน ทางแม่ไปฟ้องศาล ว่าพ่อไม่มีสิทธิ์เลี้ยงดู จนพ่อพาย้ายมาเรียนเมือง 6 แกก็ค่อยเฝ้าลูกตลอด กลัวทางฝั่งแม่มาเอาไป #พี่ผู้ชายแกรักลูกมากนะค่ะไม่มีใครนี้คือท้าวความ แล้ววันนี้ ฝั่งผู้หญิงเอาหมายสิทธิ์ลุดมาพร้อมพ่อ แล้วไปแจ้งตำรวจว่าพี่แกขายยา เลยตำรวจมาเพียบ แล้วก็มาจับพี่แก พี่แกก็มาคนเดียวจะไปสู้ไร แค่แกไม่ให้ลูกไป
Posted by รู้ยัง – พัทยา on Tuesday, August 7, 2018
VIDEO: เหตุเกิดในโรงเรียน
SOURCE: We Love Pattaya Facebook Page
4 million baht of ‘Fakes’ seized at the Thep Prasit Night Market in Pattaya
The deputy Tourist Police Bureau chief, Pol Maj Gen Surachate Hakpan, has led a raid with the Technology Crime Suppression Division and seized over 10,000 items of pirated merchandise at Pattaya’s Thep Prasit Pattaya Market – a popular tourist magnet for fake goods. The raids started around 11pm last night (Saturday).
Goods confiscated included fakes of various ‘name’ brands – clothes, electrical appliances, footwear, watches, perfume and handbags. The street value of the fake goods was estimated to be around 4 million baht.
Maj Gen Surachate says the ongoing crackdown on fake merchandise in street markets was a joint co-operation between the US and Thailand to suppress sources and outlets for pirated products, including violations of intellectual property.
Chinese tourist’s bag returned, but without the cash
“In another case, two other Chinese tourists had 60,000 baht stolen from a bag.”
A 35 year old Chinese tourist in Pattaya had his bag returned after leaving it in a Pratamuk restaurant at a resort. The bag was found in the restaurant’s toilets.
Only problem is he’d left the bag on the table of the restaurant. Zhou Zhangli was disappointed to find that 20,000 baht in cash had been stolen from the bag along with Chinese yuan to the value of around 3,000 baht. His travel and ID documents were the only items in the returned bag.
Pattaya Online News reports that the man called the police to report the theft. Police were inspecting the CCTV footage to try and find out who had been stealing the money from his bag. Restaurant staff maintained that they didn’t know anything about the theft of the money.
In another case, two other Chinese tourists had 60,000 baht stolen from a bag. They found that the cash was missing after they had attended a local entertainment venue.
เกิดเหตุทรัพย์สินนักท่องเที่ยวจีนสูญหายสองรายซ้อนนทท.จีนลืมกระเป๋าเงินในร้านอาหารกลับไปเอาเหลือเพียงเอกสารเงินล่องหนไปกว่า30,000บาท อีกรายออกจากชมคาบาเร่กระเป๋าหายไม่รู้ตัวสูญเงินกว่าครึ่งแสนด้านตำรวจเร่งตรวจกล้องวงจรปิดล่าตัวคนร้ายเมื่อเวลา 01.00น. วันที่ 2 ส.ค.61 พ.ต.ท. ธัมมชิษฐ์ สิทธิศาสตร์ พนักงานสอบสวน สภ.เมืองพัทยา จ.ชลบุรี ได้รับแจ้งจากนักท่องเที่ยวชาวจีน MR.Zhou Zhangli อายุ35 ปี สัญชาติจีนว่าลืมกระเป๋าเงินที่ร้านอาหารและเงินได้สูญหายไป สอบสวน MR.Zhou Zhangli ให้การผ่านล่ามว่าได้ไปนั่งทานอาหารที่ร้านอาหารแห่งหนึ่งย่านถนนพระตำหนัก หลังที่ทานเสร็จก็ได้ลุกไปจากค่าอาหารที่เคาเตอร์และได้เดินทางกลับที่พักจนนึกได้ว่าตนเองลืมกระเป๋าไว้ที่โต๊ะอาหารในร้านดังกล่าวจึงได้โทรไปสอบถามที่ร้านทางร้านก็แจ้งว่าพบกระเป๋าของตนเองภายในห้องน้ำให้มารับ ด้วยความดีใจจึงรีบเดินทางไปเอาแต่หลังจากตรวจสอบทรัพย์สินในกระเป๋าพบว่ามีเงินไทยจำนวน 20,000บาท และเงินหยวนจีน 600 หยวน รวม 23,000 บาทหายไปเหลือแค่เพียงเอกสารเท่านั้นและจากการสอบถามพนักงานที่ร้านอาหารก็ได้แจ้งเพียงว่าพบวางอยู่ในห้องน้ำเท่านั้นโดยไม่มีใครแตะต้องทรัพย์ในกระเป๋าแต่อย่างใด อย่างไรก็ตามในเบื้องต้นเจ้าหน้าที่ได้ให้ผู้เสียหายลงบันทึกไว้เป็นหลักฐานและจะได้ให้ชุดสืบสวนลงพื้นที่ตรวจสอบร้านที่เกิดเหตุสอบสวนผู้เกี่ยวข้องเพื่อหาตัวคนกระทำผิดมาดำเนินคดี ส่วนอีกรายเป็นสองนักท่องเที่ยวชาวจีนได้เดินทางเข้าแจ้งความต่อพนักงานสอบสวน สภ.เมืองพัทยา ว่ากระเป๋าเงินได้สูญหายหลังจากเลิกดูโชว์คาบาเร่ อย่างไม่รู้ตัว ภายในมีทรัพย์สินเป็นเงินสดกว่าครึ่งแสนและเอกสารประจำตัวโดยจากการสอบสวน MR. Tennc Hatoinc อายุ25ปี สัญชาติจีน ให้การว่าตนเองพร้อมกับเพื่อน MR.Conc Zeqi ได้ไปเที่ยวดูโชว์คาบาเร่ย่านถนนพัทยาสายสอง ภายหลังจากที่ตนเองและเพื่อนดูจบก็พากันเดินทางกลับที่พักโดยตนเองนั้นจะพกกระเป๋าเงินแบบหนีบลักแล้ แต่ไปหายไปแบบไม่รู้ตัวซึ่งภายในมีเงินสดรวมกันเพื่อนประมาณ 60,000 บาท และเอกสารประจำตัว ซึ่งอยากให้ตำรวจพัทยาช่วยติดตามเอาทรัพย์คืนเพราะตนต้องใช้เอกสารในการเดินทางกลับประเทศ
Posted by Pattayaonlinenews on Wednesday, August 1, 2018
SOURCE: Pattaya Online News
