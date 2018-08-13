Phuket
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s next boat show season has hit stormy seas with the proposed new Thailand Yacht Show Rendezvous being ambushed by a revitalised ‘PIMEX’, now called the Phuket Yacht Show.
Phuket
Speedboat explodes into fire in Phang Nga
A parked speedboat which originated in Phuket has caught fire in Phang Nga today (August 13). One injury has been reported.
The Takua Thung Police in Phang Nga were notified of the incident at 10.30am on Ao Man in Takua Thung.
The speedboat captain told police that they were travelling with 20 middle eastern tourists and departed from Laem Sai Pier in Pa Khlok on their way to Ao Man.
While tourists were enjoying time on the beach there was an explosion from the speedboat and it erupted into fire and burnt ferociously until it was a black, smoking wreck on the shoreline.
Boat crew were on the boat at the time. Locals nearby helped them off the boat. They have been taken to Takua Thung Hospital and later transferred to Thalang Hospital.
At this stage police believe that the fire started near the stern of the boat, perhaps during re-fuelling.
Watch the video here…
PHOTOS AND VIDEO: NEWS HAWK PHUKET
Phuket
Chalong Police warn of beach thief at Nai Harn
Chalong Police are warning about a Nai Harn Beach thief after a tourist’s bag was stolen over the weekend.
The Chalong Police were contacted after a Chinese tourist’s bag was stolen at Nai Harn Beach. Police say that the tourist reported that there was three mobile phones, 5,000 baht cash and a passport inside the bag.
The Chinese tourist went into the water and placed the bag on the beach next to his towel. When they emerged from the water the bag was missing.
Police spoke to tourists and lifeguards nearby but no one noticed the thief. Police also asked lifeguards to keep an eye out for thiefs and tell tourist to keep their belongings in a safe place before going into the water.
Phuket
Big surf and high tides pound Phuket’s west coast beaches
Phuket’s west coast was being pounded by big waves along the island’s beaches this morning. A mid-morning high tide, compounded with the 30 kilometre winds and south-west monsoonal waves, are washing away parts of some of the island’s most popular beaches.
The International Surf Life Saving Association says today’s conditions are very hazardous for beachgoers and swimmers. At Surin Beach the waves were beating up the beach and exposing past efforts to try and control the erosion.
“Remnants of an old wooden sea wall are exposed, creating a hazard to beachgoers,” said an ISLA spokesperson.
Kata Beach was also getting a battering yesterday as the beach vanished altogether under the waves and surf.
The winds are poised to abate this week.
PHUKETHigh surf and a high tide compound problems for erosion on some of the island's west coast beaches today. "Surin Beach is like a washing machine this morning." Thanks to the International Surf Lifesaving Association for the video.
Posted by The Thaiger on Saturday, August 11, 2018
Beachgoers banned from swimming at Phuket beaches until crocodile is caught
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
Gotcha! Phuket’s crocodile caught at Layan Beach
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
The world’s riskiest place to visit, if you’re British
5 property checks buyers mysteriously overlook in Thailand
What a difference an airport could make
Phuket crocodile discovered on Kata Noi Beach
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
Find your dream property in Thailand
Kathu Street Festival, preserving culture and tradition
Rawai Mayor confirms 3 metre crocodile off Nai Harn beach
Kathu Culture Street Festival until Sunday night
Pattaya’s reinvention successful – “TAT strongly opposes any form of sex tourism”
Top 10 tips for riding a motorbike in Thailand
Ouch! Pickup collides into 15 million baht car
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Monsanto says RoundUp is safe. A Californian jury disagreed with them.
Teen drowns at privately run tourist attraction in Nakhon Nayok
Thailand takes over the chair for ASEAN next year. What’s at stake?
Protesters demand removal of the court-owned properties on Doi Suthep in Chiang Mai
Broken promises – Mong Thongdee still waits, nine years later
More rain and flood warnings for the north and north-east
Speedboat explodes into fire in Phang Nga
Storm damaged houses and shops in Krabi
Young Muay Thai fighters exposed to irrepairable brain damage
Don’t ride elephants in Thailand – warning to Kiwi tourists
Chalong Police warn of beach thief at Nai Harn
Thaiger Radio News – Monday
The world’s riskiest place to visit, if you’re British
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
So why don’t Thais want to wear their bike helmets?
How do you solve a problem like PLASTIC?!
Launching of The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay
The Thaiger Briefing – June 19, 2018
The Thaiger Briefing – June 18, 2018
The Thaiger Briefing – June 15, 2018
Trending
-
Thai Life4 days ago
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
-
Thai Life1 day ago
The world’s riskiest place to visit, if you’re British
-
National17 hours ago
Don’t ride elephants in Thailand – warning to Kiwi tourists
-
Chiang Mai6 days ago
Warning out for Samui ferry as waves reach 3 metres in Gulf of Thailand
-
Phuket7 days ago
“No mafia in Patong” – Patong businessman
-
National5 days ago
23% of expats get by on less than 45,000 baht per month – Thaivisa survey
-
Phuket3 days ago
Return to Elephant Jungle Sanctuary
-
People6 days ago
Kata Rocks welcomes its new General Manager
You must be logged in to post a comment Login