Connect with us

Phuket

The battle of Phuket’s boat shows

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

9 hours ago

on

Phuket’s next boat show season has hit stormy seas with the proposed new Thailand Yacht Show Rendezvous being ambushed by a revitalised ‘PIMEX’, now called the Phuket Yacht Show.

Related Topics:
The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Phuket

Speedboat explodes into fire in Phang Nga

The Thaiger

Published

13 hours ago

on

August 13, 2018

By

A parked speedboat which originated in Phuket has caught fire in Phang Nga today (August 13). One injury has been reported.

The Takua Thung Police in Phang Nga were notified of the incident at 10.30am on Ao Man in Takua Thung.

The speedboat captain told police that they were travelling with 20 middle eastern tourists and departed from Laem Sai Pier in Pa Khlok on their way to Ao Man.

While tourists were enjoying time on the beach there was an explosion from the speedboat and it erupted into fire and burnt ferociously until it was a black, smoking wreck on the shoreline.

Boat crew were on the boat at the time. Locals nearby helped them off the boat. They have been taken to Takua Thung Hospital and later transferred to Thalang Hospital.

At this stage police believe that the fire started near the stern of the boat, perhaps during re-fuelling.

Watch the video here…

PHOTOS AND VIDEO: NEWS HAWK PHUKET

Continue Reading

Phuket

Chalong Police warn of beach thief at Nai Harn

The Thaiger

Published

18 hours ago

on

August 13, 2018

By

Chalong Police are warning about a Nai Harn Beach thief after a tourist’s bag was stolen over the weekend.

The Chalong Police were contacted after a Chinese tourist’s bag was stolen at Nai Harn Beach. Police say that the tourist reported that there was three mobile phones, 5,000 baht cash and a passport inside the bag.

The Chinese tourist went into the water and placed the bag on the beach next to his towel. When they emerged from the water the bag was missing.

Police spoke to tourists and lifeguards nearby but no one noticed the thief. Police also asked lifeguards to keep an eye out for thiefs and tell tourist to keep their belongings in a safe place before going into the water.

Continue Reading

Phuket

Big surf and high tides pound Phuket’s west coast beaches

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

August 12, 2018

By

Phuket’s west coast was being pounded by big waves along the island’s beaches this morning. A mid-morning high tide, compounded with the 30 kilometre winds and south-west monsoonal waves, are washing away parts of some of the island’s most popular beaches.

The International Surf Life Saving Association says today’s conditions are very hazardous for beachgoers and swimmers. At Surin Beach the waves were beating up the beach and exposing past efforts to try and control the erosion.

“Remnants of an old wooden sea wall are exposed, creating a hazard to beachgoers,” said an ISLA spokesperson.

Kata Beach was also getting a battering yesterday as the beach vanished altogether under the waves and surf.

The winds are poised to abate this week.

PHUKETHigh surf and a high tide compound problems for erosion on some of the island's west coast beaches today. "Surin Beach is like a washing machine this morning." Thanks to the International Surf Lifesaving Association for the video.

Posted by The Thaiger on Saturday, August 11, 2018

Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required

Trending