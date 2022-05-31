Nude homeless man throws himself in front of speeding lorry in suicide attempt

A naked homeless man threw himself in front of a speeding truck in Pattaya yesterday morning in what looks like a suicide attempt.

The male victim sustained serious injuries after being hit by the lorry, while trying to cross a road in the Bang Lamung sub-district, Bang Lamung, Chon Buri.

His name and age could not be identified by the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Centre, who found him at the scene completely naked and lying in a pool of blood, following a call at 5am yesterday.

The rescuers dressed the man and took him to the nearest hospital for treatment.

The passenger in the truck, 28 year old Jirasak Sarakham, revealed the homeless man ran in front of the truck and they could not brake in time.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).

Source Pattaya News