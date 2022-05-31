Pattaya
Nude homeless man throws himself in front of speeding lorry in suicide attempt
A naked homeless man threw himself in front of a speeding truck in Pattaya yesterday morning in what looks like a suicide attempt.
The male victim sustained serious injuries after being hit by the lorry, while trying to cross a road in the Bang Lamung sub-district, Bang Lamung, Chon Buri.
His name and age could not be identified by the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Centre, who found him at the scene completely naked and lying in a pool of blood, following a call at 5am yesterday.
The rescuers dressed the man and took him to the nearest hospital for treatment.
The passenger in the truck, 28 year old Jirasak Sarakham, revealed the homeless man ran in front of the truck and they could not brake in time.
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).
Source Pattaya News
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
BREAKING: Court sentences British man who murdered and chopped up Thai woman
The Thaiger partners with Boatcrowd to offer you a sailing experience of a lifetime!
Thai man buys 12 pairs of Converse as offerings to god of wealth
Get your own car without buying or leasing with Carzuno
Migrant labour shortage threatens Thai food export industry
Foreign woman falls from Phuket condominium in potential murder case
Diesel price increase hits motorists in the pocket
Is Phuket the island of scams?
Nude homeless man throws himself in front of speeding lorry in suicide attempt
Transport Ministry expects 22 million travellers will pass through Thai airports in 2022
Tangmo: 5 of 6 suspects charged with “recklessness causing death”
Hotels are expected to see a large jump in earnings
Political activist tries to derail Chadchart’s Governor election victory
Japan tour packages more expensive due to Covid restrictions
Deputy PM insists using Thai numerals to keep “uniqueness”
Climate change activist smears cream on Mona Lisa painting at Louvre
UPDATE: Cafe serves drinks in “penis” bags in southern Thailand
BREAKING: Court sentences British man who murdered and chopped up Thai woman
Amazing Floating Hotels in Thailand for 2022
French woman dies riding bicycle in central Thailand
UPDATE: French woman dies riding bicycle in central Thailand
British man who murdered and chopped up Thai woman to be sentenced tomorrow
Thai woman allegedly murdered in Oman after being thrown from 4th floor of condo
Thai cult’s food products tested – feces, bacteria and mould detected
Cafe serves drinks in “penis” bags in southern Thailand
Student slams monkey to the ground after it bit him at school in central Thailand
Thailand tourism, innovate or die – OPINION
“Mega rich” Bangkok father and daughter arrested in Bahrain trafficking case
Disability rights activist jailed for shaming a motorist parked in a disabled bay
Former Thai PM issues death penalty warning to coup-makers
Pattaya officials say Walking Street should be repaired by August
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Crime21 mins ago
BREAKING: Court sentences British man who murdered and chopped up Thai woman
- 360 Reviews3 days ago
Amazing Floating Hotels in Thailand for 2022
- Crime1 day ago
British man who murdered and chopped up Thai woman to be sentenced tomorrow
- Crime1 day ago
Thai woman allegedly murdered in Oman after being thrown from 4th floor of condo
- Opinion2 days ago
Thailand tourism, innovate or die – OPINION
- Crime6 hours ago
Police arrest Scottish man wanted since 2014 in Pattaya
- Crime2 days ago
Pattaya tourist says security guards beat him “bloody” near Walking Street
- Crime1 day ago
Chon Buri gunman shoots 3 people “because he was slapped in the face”