Tourism
Transport Ministry expects 22 million travellers will pass through Thai airports in 2022
The Transport Minister, Saksayam Chidchob, says every airport in Thailand is ready to welcome more travellers entering from June 1. The Minister also set a target expecting 22 million travellers to enter this year. So far, the number has just clicked over the 1 million mark (mid-May).
Yesterday, Saksayam visited Suvarnabhumi Airport for for an official before the changes to the Thailand Pass take effect from tomorrow (Wednesday). He checked different locations, around the airport, including the disease control checkpoint, the passport checkpoint and the customs checkpoint, to ensure that facilities and staff would be ready to service the arriving travellers. Then, he joined a video conference to listen to the briefings presented by representatives from other airports in Thailand.
Saksayam said that Suvarnabhumi Airport expected to have 70,000 travellers per day in June, 54% international travellers, and 43% domestic travellers. Flights would also increase from 440 flights in May to 480 flights in June. The targeted number of travellers for 2022 was set at 22 million, and Saksayam was confident that Thailand would be able to achieve that.
“Thailand is looking forward to welcoming Chinese travellers who used to be the main group of tourists in Thailand. We will follow up on the traveling policies updated from China. However, travellers from other countries like India have already returned to Thailand. If we could get more Chinese tourists, the number would be better.”
Last month China tightened its border closures for all ‘non-essential’ travel and still maintains a Zero Covid policy with large sections of Shanghai and Beijing still in full lockdown. China’s borders are not expected to fully reopen this year.
Starting tomorrow, Thai citizens won’t be required to register on the Thailand Pass app, but they will be required to show a vaccination certificate or Covid-19 test, ATK or PCR, upon arrival. Vaccinated foreign travellers will still be required to register and submit health insurance documents via the Thailand Pass app and then could enter the country without the Covid-19 test.
Unvaccinated, or under-vaccinated, travellers, who didn’t have a negative result from the ATK test or PCR test within 72 hours before their travel to Thailand, will be required to take a supervised ATK test when they arrive.
SOURCE: Thai News Agency | MGR Online
