Motorcycle crash in Pattaya due to unsecured gate leaves two injured

Unexpected danger from unsecured gate leaves victim demanding accountability

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Strong winds caused a metal gate to swing open onto the road, leading to a motorcycle collision that injured two young people. The accident occurred in Soi Na Kluea 16, Pattaya, and while the injured have reported the incident, there has been no response from the landowner.

The injured parties are identified as 20 year old Thanapon Thanathapsapanitch and 19 year old Ratthakan Ranuwasri. At the time of the accident, they were riding a Yamaha Fino motorcycle in the alley.

Upon reaching the scene, the gate swung open, resulting in a collision that caused them to crash and sustain injuries. Both were taken to Pattaya Patthamakun Hospital.

Thanapon suffered a broken arm and has since returned to his home in Ang Thong for further treatment. Ratthakan, who was riding with him, is yet to be contacted due to her damaged mobile phone.

However, she has filed a police report with Pattaya City Police Station. The landowner has yet to reach out for assistance or compensation.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Following the incident, the problematic metal gate was replaced and secured with wind-resistant materials. Soi Na Kluea 16, a thoroughfare frequented by small and large vehicles and bustling with tourists due to nearby hotels, is where the accident took place, reported KhaoSod.

A hotel security guard near the site disclosed that the incident happened on the evening of July 20 during strong winds.

He heard a loud crash and, upon inspection, saw the gate had been blown open, causing the motorcycle to collide forcefully. He noted that the gate would often make noise during strong winds.

In similar news, a 29 year old woman sought help on the Sai Mai Must Survive Facebook page after a collision with a white pickup truck in Thanyaburi on June 17 around 10pm.

After finishing work, Ubonrat was riding her motorcycle to dinner when she stopped to take a call. Suddenly, the pickup truck struck her, throwing her several metres away. The truck then continued and crashed into a tree more than 100 metres from the initial impact.

