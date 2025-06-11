High stakes: Pattaya drug dealers busted in party sting

Undercover op nets nearly 4kg of drugs and gun as duo caught targeting teens

Bob Scott
June 11, 2025
High stakes: Pattaya drug dealers busted in party sting
Picture courtesy of Pattaya News

A pair of suspected drug dealers got more than they bargained for when undercover police pounced on them outside a Pattaya condo and found a stash of narcotics fit for a cartel.

Two men suspected of flooding Pattaya’s party zones with class-A drugs aimed at teens have been nicked in a major sting by Chon Buri Provincial and Pattaya City police.

The high-stakes operation unfolded at 5pm, yesterday, June 10, after a tip-off led officers to stage a sting outside a condominium on South Pattaya Road, where 31 year old Burin “Oat” Pholwiwat, and 36 year old Chatchawan “Boy” Wongthong, were arrested as they tried to deliver a drug parcel.

Under orders from Police Major General Thawatchai Jindakuansanong, Chon Buri Police Commander, and Pol. Col. Chatree Suksiri, Deputy Commander, officers launched follow-up raids at two properties in Samut Prakan: one in Ban Eua Arthorn Mueang Mai Bang Phli, the other a nameless rented room in Theparak Soi 7, Bang Sao Thong.

Inside, they uncovered a haul including:

  • 3,915 grammes of crystal meth (ice).

  • 300 grammes of ketamine.

  • 7,000 meth pills.

  • Drug-packing gear: scales, zip-lock bags.

  • A modified blank gun and six live .38 bullets.

Pictures of Oat and Boy courtesy of Pattaya News

During interrogation, the pair confessed to peddling drugs on behalf of an unknown supplier, claiming they were told where to drop off the goods.

The suspects now face a laundry list of charges:

  • Possession and distribution of Category 1 and 2 narcotics for commercial gain.

  • Illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

  • Carrying a weapon in public without cause.

  • Driving under the influence of methamphetamine.

They’ve been transferred to Pattaya City Police for prosecution.

The bust came just hours before another major hit on the city’s youth drug scene, when Bang Lamung district officials raided six shops flogging illegal kratom-laced 4×100 brews.

More than 2,000 bottles of the banned concoction and cough syrup used to spike it were seized in a crackdown led by District Chief Patcharapat Sritanyanon and Deputy Kamphrai Laosaen.

“We won’t tolerate this,” said Chief Patcharapat. “Anyone producing or selling 4×100 drinks will be arrested and prosecuted. No exceptions.”

The message from Pattaya’s police is clear: the party’s over for anyone pushing poison to the city’s youth.

Bob Scott
June 11, 2025
