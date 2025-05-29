Police apprehend burglary suspect Mr Nobody in Bangkok

Police dismantle sophisticated fraud network linked to upscale thefts

Bright Choomanee
Last Updated: Thursday, May 29, 2025
Police apprehend burglary suspect Mr Nobody in Bangkok
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Police officers from Unit 191 apprehended a suspect known as Mr Nobody, who was involved in a series of burglaries at luxury residences. Mr Nobody and his accomplice were caught with drugs and were wanted for fraud.

Yesterday, May 28, at 8pm, Police Colonel Wasan Thawatchaiwirut, the commanding officer of Unit 191, instructed Police Lieutenant Natdanai Bamrungsri to arrest 43 year old Kaew Krissanee (surname withheld), who was wanted under a warrant issued by the Min Buri Criminal Court, dated May 27.

Alongside Kaew, 35 year old Nitikorn (surname withheld) was also apprehended. The arrest yielded 0.48 grammes of methamphetamine (ice), 27 methamphetamine pills, a motorcycle, and 5,000 baht (US$150) in cash.

The investigation of this case stemmed from a report received on May 19, at 4.30pm by Khan Na Yao Police Station and Unit 2 of the Patrol Division. A burglary had occurred in a luxury village in Bang Chan, Khlong Sam Wa district, Bangkok, with stolen items valued at approximately 500,000 baht (US$15,225).

Through investigative efforts, police identified the suspects’ descriptions and the vehicle used in their crimes. The suspects were known to change clothes and conceal their identities with nylon stockings before committing the thefts.

Based on collected evidence, a warrant was issued by the Min Buri Criminal Court, leading to the suspects’ capture at an unnumbered house in Rangsit, Thanyaburi district, Pathum Thani province.

During the initial interrogation, both suspects confessed to the burglaries. Although the stolen items were not found in their residence, drugs and drug paraphernalia were discovered.

A background check revealed that Kaew had previously been involved in multiple theft cases, with seven arrests related to drugs, theft, and firearms. Nitikorn was also wanted by the Phuket Provincial Court for fraud and computer-related offences.

The two suspects were handed over to Thanyaburi Police Station for prosecution on drug charges, and coordination with investigators from the jurisdictions of the existing arrest warrants will proceed to further address their crimes, reported KhaoSod.

Police apprehend burglary suspect Mr Nobody in Bangkok | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Bright Choomanee
Last Updated: Thursday, May 29, 2025
