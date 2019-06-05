1,495 kilograms of ice seized in Pathum Thani, Thailand | The Thaiger

Connect with us

1,495 kilograms of ice seized in Pathum Thani, Thailand

1 min ago

Police and officials from the Office of the Narcotics Control Board have arrested 26 year old Suwit Promon from Bangkok’s Ratburana district and seized 1,495 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine and 91 kilograms of ketamine at a warehouse in Pathum Thani, just north of Bangkok.

Police say the arrest was made after the ONCB received tip-offs that a gang had smuggled the drug from neighbouring countries to store at a rented warehouse in Pathum Thani for smuggling to other countries.

The deputy ONCB chief says the arrest follows a stakeout at a warehouse in Pathum Thani’s main city district where a car was spotted driving into the compound at 2am yesterday morning. The driver, identified only as Moo, managed to escape. They found 100 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (ice) and 91 kilograms of ketamine in the car.

But a search of the warehouse found 1,397 kilograms of ice hidden in a secret chamber of a six-wheel truck. A similar secret chamber was found in the back of another truck in the same warehouse so they believe the drugs had been unloaded.

The ONCB report that the suspect had been renting the warehouse for a month to store the drugs pending efforts to smuggle to Malaysia, Australia, Japan and South Korea. Police say Suwit belonged to the gang that was using an ambulance to smuggle the drugs from the north of Thailand in September last year.

SOURCE: The Nation

Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok.

Bangkok

Man falls to his death inside CentralWorld, Bangkok

22 hours ago

June 4, 2019

A 55 year old man has fallen four floors to his death at Central World shopping centre near the Ratchaprasong intersection on Sukhumvit Road in Bangkok’s Pathumwan district.

The incident happened today just after midday.

Pathumwan Police were informed of the incident at about 12.30pm. A video clip that’s been posted shows staff setting up a black tent to cover the dead man’s body as it lay on the third floor. He had several critical fractures from the fall and was pronounced dead when taken to the Police General Hospital.

According to police, the man arrived at the shopping centre with another person. Some social media says the two men had an argument preceding the fall. Police however speculate that they have been taking photos inside and the man who fell was too close to the railing and fell over or fell through.

Bangkok

Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)

23 hours ago

June 4, 2019

Bangkok Transit System, better known by locals and tourists as the ‘Skytrain’, is as ubiquitous in Bangkok as good street food and fake Viagra.

It is operated by Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTSC), a subsidiary of BTS Group Holdings, under a concession granted by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).

The system consists of 43 stations along two lines: the Sukhumvit Line running northwards and eastwards, terminating at Mo Chit and Kheha respectively, and the Silom Line which serves Silom and Sathon Roads, the central business district of Bangkok, terminating at National Stadium and Bang Wa.

Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS) | News by The Thaiger

There is also the dedicated Airport Link from the city to Suvarnabhumi and soon a line will open to Don Mueang.

Besides the BTS, Bangkok’s rapid transit system includes the underground and elevated Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) railway lines. The growth in daily BTS traffic has been huge in the past ten years.

Before we get started, whilst it’s 35 degrees outside the BTS, it can often be at least 10 degrees cooler inside. Pleasant on some trips, can get icy cold on others.

Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS) | News by The Thaiger

The Skytrain system was opened on 5 December 1999 by Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn. Bangkokians avoided it like the plague for the first few years but slowly fell in love with the elevated trains. Now the BTS is a vital part of the Bangkok public transport system with growing numbers of passengers every year.

The BTS has a fleet of 52 four-car trains. Here are ten things to know before you travel on the Skytrain.

1. No one reads newspapers or magazines anymore, no one!

The future of marketing is in stark focus when riding on the BTS Skytrain. No one reads newspapers or magazines and it’s estimated that 86% of travellers will look at their smartphones at least once during any trip on the BTS. The actual carriages are adorned with marketing messages and branding, some of them completely ‘skinned’ in the branding of paying organisations. The stations feature a lot of screens and large format advertising as well as inside the carriages. Given the 663,000 daily users on the Skytrain, basically a captive audience, where are you spending your marketing baht?

The Bangkok Mass Transit System was making more from advertising revenue than ticket sales until 2013.

Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS) | News by The Thaiger
2. One Day Pass is the way to go

At least for tourists who don’t have many days in Bangkok, one day pass is good for travellers who plan to go to at least 2 locations in 1 day. But if your destinations are less than 5 stations apart, then go with Single Journey Ticket. The one day ticket will save you A LOT of time especially in rush-hours when queues for tickets can add to your frustration.

To get single-journey tickets you have automatic dispensers where you’ll need to know your way around and have plenty of change with you. Every Skytrain station has helpful staff that are used to tourists and bewildered expats not knowing the system. You can also buy your day passes from these staff.

Also (and it could change anytime) there is currently no ‘seniors’ card or discount available on the BTS, although there is a discount currently available for over 60s on the MRT (underground).

3. Watch out for slamming gates

The automatic ticket gates open and close fast! So once you’ve popped in your ticket or touched your token onto the gate, those flipper doors will swing open. They slam closed again just seconds later. If you’re not ready to burst through the gate at this time you’ll miss your chance and have the gates grab onto your backpack as you try and get through.

4. No Durian!

Thais love their durians but not on the BTS or MRT. You shouldn’t bring anything stinky into the carriage, including yourself. There are security staff doing bag checks at many stations – they’ll detect your durian a lot quicker than they’ll get close enough to find any weapons.

5. Let passengers out before you get in

One of the most frustrating things when taking the BTS or MRT is when passengers start rushing in whilst you’re still trying to get off the train. Please let people get out first. BTS and MRT will give you plenty of time and sound an alarm before the doors close.

Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS) | News by The Thaiger

6. Keep right

Keep to the right side if you want to stand on the escalator. Stay left if you want to walk up or down the escalator. Be assured if you stand on the left side of the escalator someone will give you a polite budge to move across.

8. Avoid peak hour

If you don’t like crowds then avoid the BTS at 7-9am and 5-7pm. It’s hell. Consider 10 millions people trying to get from one part of Bangkok to another. You may have to wait until a few trains come and go before you get a chance to get into the carriage. If you’re standing on a platform with thousands of other Bangkokians on a hot April day waiting in peak hour you won’t forget it fast.

Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS) | News by The Thaiger

9. Know the first and last train time schedules

The BTS first train from Mo Chit and Bearing stations depart at 5:15am and the last train leaves the station at midnight. For the Silom line, the trains start from 5:30am and run to midnight. The MRT (underground) runs from 6am-midnight everyday. Keep in mind that the station gates will be closed approximately 10 minutes before the last train arrives at the station.

10. No bathrooms in the stations or actual carriages

There are no restrooms/bathrooms/toilets in BTS or MRT stations or trains. Luckily, there are so many malls by some stations that you can just use their public restrooms along the way. Although the MRT and BTS are the fastest ways to get around Bangkok, if your destinations are far apart, you may need to forward-plan your restroom visits.

10a. Not to be confused with the South Korean band

Type in BTS into your Google machine and you’ll get millions of entries about RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, V and Jungkook – the seven members of BTS (which comes from their name in Korean which translates as Bullet-proof Boyscouts – Bangtan Sonyeondan). If you want to find out about the Bangkok Skytrain, type in ‘BTS Bangkok’.

Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS) | News by The Thaiger

The most popular stations for the BTS?

Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS) | News by The Thaiger

 

Bangkok

Bangkok's Governor says Chatuchak is safe and repairs underway

1 day ago

June 4, 2019

PHOTO: TNA MCOT

Bangkok’s governor says Chatuchak Weekend Market is safe and that there will be no damage to tourism at the Bangkok icon.

Chatuchak, aka ‘JJ Market’, has more than 15,000 stalls and 11,500 vendors, divided up into 27 sections. It is the world’s largest and most diverse weekend market, with over 200,000+ visitors every weekend.

A fire on Sunday night destroyed 100 or so shops and damaged many others. Governor Asawin Kwanmuang says that repairs are being made quickly and, in the meantime, tents for affected vendors were being erected.

The market was already closed for the night when the fire started around 9.15pm near the Gate 1 area.

The Governor told media that it was probably an electrical fault that was responsible for the blaze, fuelled by the extreme heat on the night and a strong wind. Other media reports yesterday said that witnesses had reported an exploding transformer triggering the blaze.

SOURCE: TNA | ThaiVisa

