British man loses 20K baht to an alleged ladyboy pickpocket in Pattaya – VIDEO | The Thaiger

Pattaya police are hunting for a ladyboy who allegedly stole money from the pockets of a British man in Pattaya City this week.

Pattaya Message reports that 49 year old Anthony O’Malley, a British national, yesterday presented a video clip from a CCTV camera to the Pattaya Police. He told police he had 20,000 baht in his pockets before it was stolen.

He told police that the incident happened at 3.30am on Sunday at the South Pattaya Walking Street. The CCTV footage shows the suspect talking with Mr Anthony, who admits he was drunk. Mr Anthony says she skilfully stole money from his pants whilst talking to him.

Police are continuing their investigation and using the CCTV evidence to help find the suspect.

หนุ่มใหญ่ชาวเมืองผู้ดีโชว์วงจรปิดจับภาพชัดแก๊งกะเทยลวงกระเป๋าสูญเงินสองหมื่น ผู้สื่อข่าวได้รับการเปิดเผยกล้องวงจรปิดจาก MR.ANTHONY O’MALLEY อายุ 49 ปี สัญชาติอังกฤษ ได้นำกล้องวงจรปิดจับภาพขณะถูกคนร้ายล้วงกระเป๋าลักทรัพย์สินไป เหตุเกิดเมื่อเวลาประมาณ 03.30 ของวันที่ 2 มิถุนายน ที่ผ่านมา ภายในว๊อกกิ้ง สตรีท พัทยาใต้ มีทรัพย์สินเป็นเงินสกุลต่างประเทศสูญหายไป 500 ปอนด์ เป็นเงินไทยประมาณ 20,000 บาท จึงได้เข้าแจ้งความร้องทุกข์กับพนักงานสอบสวน สภ.เมืองพัทยาไว้แล้ว ซึ่งกล้องวงจรสามารถจับภาพไว้ได้ชัดเจน โดยผู้เสียหายเสื้อขาวอยู่ในอาการมึนเมา มีผู้ก่อเหตุแต่งกายเป็นหญิงลักษณะคล้ายสาวประเภทสอง รูปร่างสูงใหญ่ เดินเข้ามาพูดคุยกับนักท่องเที่ยว แล้วใช้มือขวาล้วงเข้าไปในกางเกงหยิบเอากระเป๋าเงินออกไป แล้วขยับออกไปยืนสูบบุหรี่เหมือนไม่มีอะไรเกิดขึ้น โดยที่ผู้เสียหายยังไม่รู้ตัว หลังเกิดเหตุผู้เสียหายจึงเดินทางเข้าแจ้งความร้องทุกข์และนำกล้องวงจรปิดมามอบให้เจ้าหน้าที่ตำรวจไว้เป็นหลักฐานดังกล่าว อย่างไรก็ตามการกระทำเช่นนี้ถือเป็นการทำลายถาพลักษณ์การท่องเที่ยวของประเทศ และเมืองพัทยาโดยตรง จึงอยากให้เจ้าหน้าที่เร่งติดตามจับกลุ่มแก๊งผู้ก่อเหตุมาดำเนินคดีตามกฎหมาย เพิ่มการคุมเข้มในการตรึงกำลังเพื่อป้องกันเหตุ เพิ่มความมั่นใจให้กับนักท่องเที่ยวที่จะเดินทางเข้ามาเที่ยวยังประเทศไทยและเมืองพัทยาด้วย Posted by Pattaya Message on Monday, June 3, 2019





