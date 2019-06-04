British man loses 20K baht to an alleged ladyboy pickpocket in Pattaya – VIDEO | The Thaiger

Pattaya
British man loses 20K baht to an alleged ladyboy pickpocket in Pattaya – VIDEO
Pattaya police are hunting for a ladyboy who allegedly stole money from the pockets of a British man in Pattaya City this week.
Pattaya Message reports that 49 year old Anthony O’Malley, a British national, yesterday presented a video clip from a CCTV camera to the Pattaya Police. He told police he had 20,000 baht in his pockets before it was stolen.
He told police that the incident happened at 3.30am on Sunday at the South Pattaya Walking Street. The CCTV footage shows the suspect talking with Mr Anthony, who admits he was drunk. Mr Anthony says she skilfully stole money from his pants whilst talking to him.
Police are continuing their investigation and using the CCTV evidence to help find the suspect.
หนุ่มใหญ่ชาวเมืองผู้ดีโชว์วงจรปิดจับภาพชัดแก๊งกะเทยลวงกระเป๋าสูญเงินสองหมื่น ผู้สื่อข่าวได้รับการเปิดเผยกล้องวงจรปิดจาก MR.ANTHONY O’MALLEY อายุ 49 ปี สัญชาติอังกฤษ ได้นำกล้องวงจรปิดจับภาพขณะถูกคนร้ายล้วงกระเป๋าลักทรัพย์สินไป เหตุเกิดเมื่อเวลาประมาณ 03.30 ของวันที่ 2 มิถุนายน ที่ผ่านมา ภายในว๊อกกิ้ง สตรีท พัทยาใต้ มีทรัพย์สินเป็นเงินสกุลต่างประเทศสูญหายไป 500 ปอนด์ เป็นเงินไทยประมาณ 20,000 บาท จึงได้เข้าแจ้งความร้องทุกข์กับพนักงานสอบสวน สภ.เมืองพัทยาไว้แล้ว ซึ่งกล้องวงจรสามารถจับภาพไว้ได้ชัดเจน โดยผู้เสียหายเสื้อขาวอยู่ในอาการมึนเมา มีผู้ก่อเหตุแต่งกายเป็นหญิงลักษณะคล้ายสาวประเภทสอง รูปร่างสูงใหญ่ เดินเข้ามาพูดคุยกับนักท่องเที่ยว แล้วใช้มือขวาล้วงเข้าไปในกางเกงหยิบเอากระเป๋าเงินออกไป แล้วขยับออกไปยืนสูบบุหรี่เหมือนไม่มีอะไรเกิดขึ้น โดยที่ผู้เสียหายยังไม่รู้ตัว หลังเกิดเหตุผู้เสียหายจึงเดินทางเข้าแจ้งความร้องทุกข์และนำกล้องวงจรปิดมามอบให้เจ้าหน้าที่ตำรวจไว้เป็นหลักฐานดังกล่าว อย่างไรก็ตามการกระทำเช่นนี้ถือเป็นการทำลายถาพลักษณ์การท่องเที่ยวของประเทศ และเมืองพัทยาโดยตรง จึงอยากให้เจ้าหน้าที่เร่งติดตามจับกลุ่มแก๊งผู้ก่อเหตุมาดำเนินคดีตามกฎหมาย เพิ่มการคุมเข้มในการตรึงกำลังเพื่อป้องกันเหตุ เพิ่มความมั่นใจให้กับนักท่องเที่ยวที่จะเดินทางเข้ามาเที่ยวยังประเทศไทยและเมืองพัทยาด้วย
One dead, seven injured as car collides with bus in Chon Buri
A female driver has died and seven others sustained injuries after a sedan collided with a shuttle bus in Chon Buri last night. A snake was also a victim of the incident.
Banglamung Police were notified of the incident on Rong Poa Road in Banglamung, Chon Buri last night. Police and emergency responders arrived to find a damaged shuttle bus overturned in the roadside ditch. Seven people inside the bus sustained injuries. Nearby they found a damaged sedan. Inside they found the body of a woman who was later identified as 45 year old Panghom Maingam.
The 38 year old shuttle bus driver says the sedan was trying to avoid something when it collided with the bus. However police are continuing their investigation into the fatality.
Runners run into a herd of Thai wild elephants, two injured
Runners in a Chon Buri trail running event over the weekend ran into a herd of wild elephants.
One of the runners was injured during yesterday’s encounter.
Volunteers revealed that the injured runner was among those participating in the 25 kilometre run along the Ploung Thong Trail in Chon Buri’s Bo Thong district.
A volunteer told national park officials that they wee at the 10 kilometre mark of the course when they ran into the herd.
“Forestry officials fired some shots to scare off the giants but without success. The runners had to make a dash for it and one of them fell during the escape and broke her arm.”
Trakoon Sawan-arom, the kamnan of Tambon Ploung Thong and the chairperson of the event-organising committee, says that apart from the runner who fell, another was injured because a wild elephant hit her with its trunk.
“Forestry officials helped the injured runners out of the trail course and rushed them to hospital,” he said, adding that he had already visited them at a local hospital. He has denied rumours that a wild elephant stomped on a runner.
SOURCE: The Nation
Five senior Pattaya police shuffled to desk jobs
Five police officers in Pattaya City have been unceremoniously transferred after two early morning raids on entertainment venues in their area. The pubs had been operating beyond legal hours, tolerated illicit drug use and allowed underage patrons on their premises.
Here’s the Pattaya police walk of shame…
Muang Pattaya Police Station superintendent Colonel Prawit Chorseng, two superintendents Pol Lt-Colonel Korm Somkanay and Lt-Colonel Manoj Wangsooseuk and two inspectors Pol Lt-Colonel Saranyapong Maithongkullathorn and Pol Major Palakorn Trachunit.
The National Police deputy spokesman Pol Colonel Krissana Pattanacharoen says.“They are now assigned to work at the Chon Buri Police headquarters for 30 days.”
He added that the five police officers would also face a full investigation.
Provincial Administration officials, with support from the military and relevant authorities, conducted raids at Brazil Pattaya and 90 Bar around 4am yesterday in response to complaints that they operated beyond legal hours.
Officials found more than 300 customers inside Brazil Pattaya along with a gun, knife, ecstasy pills, ketamine and crystal meth the venue. Nearly half the customers tested positive for drugs. Also found at the scene were 4 underage customers. At the 90 Bar 14 customers tested positive for drugs.
The managers of both these entertainment venues now face several charges.
SOURCE: The Nation
