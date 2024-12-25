Thai woman falls from pedestrian bridge while trying to save dropped phone

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: 17:07, 25 December 2024| Updated: 17:07, 25 December 2024
133 1 minute read
Thai woman falls from pedestrian bridge while trying to save dropped phone
Photo via Naewna

A Thai woman sustained severe injuries after falling from a pedestrian bridge in Samut Prakan province near Bangkok while attempting to retrieve her dropped mobile phone.

Officers from Phra Samut Jedhi Police Station and rescuers from the Por Tek Tung Foundation responded to the incident, which occurred beneath the pedestrian bridge near Soi Suksawat 48 at 5pm yesterday, December 24. Upon arrival, they found the injured woman, 29 year old Patthaya, lying face down on the road.

Advertisements

Patthaya suffered a broken right arm, multiple broken teeth, a deep wound on her chin, and numerous scratches and bruises on her legs.

Patthaya explained to rescuers that she had been on her way home and was speaking to her husband on the phone while walking across the pedestrian bridge. She stopped midway across the bridge to finish the call.

Related news

As she attempted to place her phone in her bag, it slipped from her grasp and fell through the bridge’s handrail. In a moment of impulsive decision, she reached out to catch the phone but instead fell off the bridge along with it.

Padestrian bridge plunge in Samut Prakan
Photo via Naewna

A worker at a nearby electrical appliance shop, 20 year old Anchalee Thongboonrueng, witnessed the incident while sweeping the footpath outside the shop. Anchalee said she rushed to assist the victim and immediately called rescuers to the scene.

Reports indicate that Patthaya’s injuries were severe, but no updates on her current condition have been provided.

Advertisements
Thai woman falls off footbridge while saving dropped phone
Photo via Naewna

In a related story, a rescue team recently saved a Thai man who was standing on the edge of a pedestrian bridge in Pathum Thani in a suicide attempt. The man admitted to rescuers that he cheated on his wife and lost 1,000 baht to a woman he met online.

However, he clarified that his suicide attempt was not out of guilt for the infidelity. Instead, he felt despair because the police were unable to pursue legal action against the scammer, as he willingly gave her the money.

In another pedestrian bridge incident reported in May, a Thai groom-to-be attempted to take his own life on a bridge in Sakon Nakhon. He revealed that his inability to provide a 200,000-baht dowry drove him to despair. Fortunately, he was rescued in time.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand brings out its elephants to add Christmas cheer Pattaya News

Thailand brings out its elephants to add Christmas cheer

59 minutes ago
Thai woman falls from pedestrian bridge while trying to save dropped phone Central Thailand News

Thai woman falls from pedestrian bridge while trying to save dropped phone

1 hour ago
Knives out in Pattaya: Aussie tourist threatened by moto-taxi rider Crime News

Knives out in Pattaya: Aussie tourist threatened by moto-taxi rider

1 hour ago
Thai restaurant sales to soar 15% over new year period Business News

Thai restaurant sales to soar 15% over new year period

2 hours ago
Dangerous play: Thai child gets shock from decorative lights in mall Thailand News

Dangerous play: Thai child gets shock from decorative lights in mall

2 hours ago
Stranded on the beach: Foreign driver&#8217;s pickup gets stuck in Phuket (video) Phuket News

Stranded on the beach: Foreign driver’s pickup gets stuck in Phuket (video)

3 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi Airport passengers surprised with teddy bears on baggage carousel Aviation News

Suvarnabhumi Airport passengers surprised with teddy bears on baggage carousel

3 hours ago
Elderly woman flees as son sets house on fire in Bangkok (video) Bangkok News

Elderly woman flees as son sets house on fire in Bangkok (video)

3 hours ago
Cyber raid: 8 arrested for online gambling in Chiang Rai Crime News

Cyber raid: 8 arrested for online gambling in Chiang Rai

3 hours ago
2 Thai women survive rape due to suspect&#8217;s erectile dysfunction Crime News

2 Thai women survive rape due to suspect’s erectile dysfunction

4 hours ago
Royal Turf Club unveils AI data centre in Thailand Bangkok News

Royal Turf Club unveils AI data centre in Thailand

4 hours ago
Successful coral restoration boosts tourism at Koh Larn Environment News

Successful coral restoration boosts tourism at Koh Larn

4 hours ago
Elderly couple&#8217;s tragic motorcycle accident in Udon Thani Road deaths

Elderly couple’s tragic motorcycle accident in Udon Thani

5 hours ago
Foreign couple&#8217;s passionate encounter leads to damage at Pattaya hotel Crime News

Foreign couple’s passionate encounter leads to damage at Pattaya hotel

5 hours ago
Khao Kheow Open Zoo showers animals with Christmas gifts Pattaya News

Khao Kheow Open Zoo showers animals with Christmas gifts

5 hours ago
Government extends excise tax cut for entertainment venues to boost tourism Business News

Government extends excise tax cut for entertainment venues to boost tourism

5 hours ago
Thailand launches tax rebate scheme with 50,000 baht cap Thailand News

Thailand launches tax rebate scheme with 50,000 baht cap

5 hours ago
Belgian man brutally attacked and robbed in Pattaya on Christmas Day Crime News

Belgian man brutally attacked and robbed in Pattaya on Christmas Day

6 hours ago
Thai economy forecast: 109 billion baht boost from consumer spending Business News

Thai economy forecast: 109 billion baht boost from consumer spending

6 hours ago
Young elephant shot dead at Chanthaburi rubber plantation Crime News

Young elephant shot dead at Chanthaburi rubber plantation

6 hours ago
Thailand expands global e-visa system for 2025 to boost tourism Thailand News

Thailand expands global e-visa system for 2025 to boost tourism

7 hours ago
Chiang Mai magic mushroom vendor arrested after death of British man Crime News

Chiang Mai magic mushroom vendor arrested after death of British man

7 hours ago
Young Thai girl dreams of police career amid severe poverty Eastern Thailand News

Young Thai girl dreams of police career amid severe poverty

7 hours ago
Phuket vendor revives Italian man, but tragedy strikes in hospital Phuket News

Phuket vendor revives Italian man, but tragedy strikes in hospital

7 hours ago
Truck accident in Nakhon Ratchasima disrupts medical supply delivery Road deaths

Truck accident in Nakhon Ratchasima disrupts medical supply delivery

7 hours ago
Central Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Thai restaurant sales to soar 15% over new year period

Thai restaurant sales to soar 15% over new year period

Published: 16:30, 25 December 2024
Dangerous play: Thai child gets shock from decorative lights in mall

Dangerous play: Thai child gets shock from decorative lights in mall

Published: 16:12, 25 December 2024
Stranded on the beach: Foreign driver&#8217;s pickup gets stuck in Phuket (video)

Stranded on the beach: Foreign driver’s pickup gets stuck in Phuket (video)

Published: 15:43, 25 December 2024
Suvarnabhumi Airport passengers surprised with teddy bears on baggage carousel

Suvarnabhumi Airport passengers surprised with teddy bears on baggage carousel

Published: 15:20, 25 December 2024