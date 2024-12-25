Thai woman falls from pedestrian bridge while trying to save dropped phone

Photo via Naewna

A Thai woman sustained severe injuries after falling from a pedestrian bridge in Samut Prakan province near Bangkok while attempting to retrieve her dropped mobile phone.

Officers from Phra Samut Jedhi Police Station and rescuers from the Por Tek Tung Foundation responded to the incident, which occurred beneath the pedestrian bridge near Soi Suksawat 48 at 5pm yesterday, December 24. Upon arrival, they found the injured woman, 29 year old Patthaya, lying face down on the road.

Patthaya suffered a broken right arm, multiple broken teeth, a deep wound on her chin, and numerous scratches and bruises on her legs.

Patthaya explained to rescuers that she had been on her way home and was speaking to her husband on the phone while walking across the pedestrian bridge. She stopped midway across the bridge to finish the call.

As she attempted to place her phone in her bag, it slipped from her grasp and fell through the bridge’s handrail. In a moment of impulsive decision, she reached out to catch the phone but instead fell off the bridge along with it.

A worker at a nearby electrical appliance shop, 20 year old Anchalee Thongboonrueng, witnessed the incident while sweeping the footpath outside the shop. Anchalee said she rushed to assist the victim and immediately called rescuers to the scene.

Reports indicate that Patthaya’s injuries were severe, but no updates on her current condition have been provided.

In a related story, a rescue team recently saved a Thai man who was standing on the edge of a pedestrian bridge in Pathum Thani in a suicide attempt. The man admitted to rescuers that he cheated on his wife and lost 1,000 baht to a woman he met online.

However, he clarified that his suicide attempt was not out of guilt for the infidelity. Instead, he felt despair because the police were unable to pursue legal action against the scammer, as he willingly gave her the money.

In another pedestrian bridge incident reported in May, a Thai groom-to-be attempted to take his own life on a bridge in Sakon Nakhon. He revealed that his inability to provide a 200,000-baht dowry drove him to despair. Fortunately, he was rescued in time.