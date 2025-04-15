Indian man injured in Pattaya apartment altercation

A 43 year old Indian national was injured in an altercation with his Thai girlfriend at their apartment in Pattaya. The incident, yesterday, April 14, involving a broken bottle attack, resulted in the man sustaining chest and arm injuries.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight at an apartment in Soi Kromtheedin 6, Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province. Emergency services were alerted to the altercation, and upon arrival, they found the Indian man with serious stab wounds on his left chest and arm, bleeding profusely.

In a state of panic, he was seen running through the building, leaving a trail of blood along the corridors. When he encountered the police, he sought their help and was quickly given first aid by rescue volunteers before being rushed to the hospital.

The girlfriend, identified as 29 year old Mod, explained that the man, who owns the apartment, was her boyfriend, and she was responsible for managing the property.

On the night of the incident, they were drinking beer together when an argument escalated. According to Mod, her boyfriend pulled her hair and struck her with a bottle.

Despite Mod’s efforts to de-escalate the situation, the man reportedly ignored her attempts to stop him. Feeling overwhelmed, she defended herself, resulting in the beer bottle breaking.

She then used the sharp edge from the broken bottle to stab her boyfriend, who then ran throughout the building. Mod tried to call him back, but he did not respond until the police arrived.

Police have taken Mod for questioning at Pattaya City Police Station and are reviewing CCTV footage from the scene.

The injured man remains under medical care and will provide a statement once his condition improves to ensure fairness in the investigation, reported KhaoSod.

