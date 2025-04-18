Geely does it: Chinese EV giant shifts gears with Thai expansion

A Chinese electric carmaker is ready to spark up Thailand’s electric vehicle (EV) scene, with big plans, bold investments and a battery-powered push to win over local drivers.

Geely, one of China’s top EV brands, is plugging into Thailand in a big way, with its local distributor, Thonburi Neustern Co, unveiling ambitious plans to supercharge the brand’s presence in the kingdom.

First on the road map? A brand-new auto parts centre aimed at building trust and confidence among Thai consumers, and laying the groundwork for even bigger investments, said Narong Sritalayon, chief executive of Thonburi Neustern.

“We’re working closely with Geely Auto Group to set up a local parts distribution and warehousing hub. This will form part of our short-term strategy to reassure customers and support the brand’s growth in Thailand.”

While the exact budget is still under wraps, Narong confirmed that a decision on funding is expected soon.

The move marks the first phase in a wider rollout. Talks are already underway about the possibility of manufacturing Geely’s EX5 electric SUV locally, a sleek, family-friendly model expected to headline the brand’s Thai line-up.

Geely, based in Hangzhou, is no stranger to the global stage. The Chinese firm also operates the Geometry sub-brand and co-owns the trendy Lynk & Co with Swedish giant Volvo.

In Thailand, Geely is charging ahead with plans to open 30 showrooms nationwide, 17 of which will be up and running by mid-year, including key sites in Bangkok and major regional cities. The brand hopes to shift between 8,000 and 9,000 units this year, led by the EX5, reported Bangkok Post

At the recent Bangkok International Motor Show, which wrapped up on April 6, Geely made a decent splash with 1,018 orders. EV powerhouse BYD came out on top with 9,819 units, just ahead of Toyota’s 9,615.

Despite the competitive landscape, Narong believes the ongoing price war among car brands will soon lose steam.

“The market is slowing down. It’s getting tougher for buyers to secure auto loans, with banks tightening lending criteria over concerns about rising household debt and non-performing loans.”

Still, Geely’s move into Thailand’s EV arena is no half-charged effort. With infrastructure, showrooms, and even potential local production on the horizon, this could be the start of a serious electric revolution on Thai roads.