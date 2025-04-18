Geely does it: Chinese EV giant shifts gears with Thai expansion

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott13 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, April 18, 2025
57 2 minutes read
Geely does it: Chinese EV giant shifts gears with Thai expansion
Picture courtesy of Bangkok International Motor Show

A Chinese electric carmaker is ready to spark up Thailand’s electric vehicle (EV) scene, with big plans, bold investments and a battery-powered push to win over local drivers.

Geely, one of China’s top EV brands, is plugging into Thailand in a big way, with its local distributor, Thonburi Neustern Co, unveiling ambitious plans to supercharge the brand’s presence in the kingdom.

First on the road map? A brand-new auto parts centre aimed at building trust and confidence among Thai consumers, and laying the groundwork for even bigger investments, said Narong Sritalayon, chief executive of Thonburi Neustern.

“We’re working closely with Geely Auto Group to set up a local parts distribution and warehousing hub. This will form part of our short-term strategy to reassure customers and support the brand’s growth in Thailand.”

Related Articles

While the exact budget is still under wraps, Narong confirmed that a decision on funding is expected soon.

The move marks the first phase in a wider rollout. Talks are already underway about the possibility of manufacturing Geely’s EX5 electric SUV locally, a sleek, family-friendly model expected to headline the brand’s Thai line-up.

Geely does it: Chinese EV giant shifts gears with Thai expansion | News by Thaiger
Picture of a Geely EX5 courtesy of Motor Expo 2024

Geely, based in Hangzhou, is no stranger to the global stage. The Chinese firm also operates the Geometry sub-brand and co-owns the trendy Lynk & Co with Swedish giant Volvo.

In Thailand, Geely is charging ahead with plans to open 30 showrooms nationwide, 17 of which will be up and running by mid-year, including key sites in Bangkok and major regional cities. The brand hopes to shift between 8,000 and 9,000 units this year, led by the EX5, reported Bangkok Post

At the recent Bangkok International Motor Show, which wrapped up on April 6, Geely made a decent splash with 1,018 orders. EV powerhouse BYD came out on top with 9,819 units, just ahead of Toyota’s 9,615.

Despite the competitive landscape, Narong believes the ongoing price war among car brands will soon lose steam.

“The market is slowing down. It’s getting tougher for buyers to secure auto loans, with banks tightening lending criteria over concerns about rising household debt and non-performing loans.”

Still, Geely’s move into Thailand’s EV arena is no half-charged effort. With infrastructure, showrooms, and even potential local production on the horizon, this could be the start of a serious electric revolution on Thai roads.

Latest Thailand News
Malaysian PM meets Myanmar junta boss in Bangkok hotel Bangkok News

Malaysian PM meets Myanmar junta boss in Bangkok hotel

15 seconds ago
Geely does it: Chinese EV giant shifts gears with Thai expansion Business News

Geely does it: Chinese EV giant shifts gears with Thai expansion

13 minutes ago
Indian women steal the spotlight with viral Pattaya dance Pattaya News

Indian women steal the spotlight with viral Pattaya dance

24 minutes ago
Bangkok airport security guard strikes gold but gives it back Bangkok News

Bangkok airport security guard strikes gold but gives it back

35 minutes ago
Midnight quakes jolt northern Thailand and Myanmar region Thailand News

Midnight quakes jolt northern Thailand and Myanmar region

45 minutes ago
Dead baby on street: Thai woman claims she mistook labour for urge to urinate Bangkok News

Dead baby on street: Thai woman claims she mistook labour for urge to urinate

52 minutes ago
Pattaya boosts Songkran safety with drones and freebies Pattaya News

Pattaya boosts Songkran safety with drones and freebies

2 hours ago
Brake-ing news: Officials rebuild trust after German tourist crash Thailand News

Brake-ing news: Officials rebuild trust after German tourist crash

2 hours ago
Forestry worker dies in Udon Thani forest gun accident Thailand News

Forestry worker dies in Udon Thani forest gun accident

2 hours ago
Reckless BMW driver shifts blame in viral pickup pile-up crash Thailand News

Reckless BMW driver shifts blame in viral pickup pile-up crash

3 hours ago
Thief poses as monk to steal 300k baht from Ubon temple Thailand News

Thief poses as monk to steal 300k baht from Ubon temple

3 hours ago
Meth-ed up: Thai drug dealer gobbles stash, ends up in hospital Crime News

Meth-ed up: Thai drug dealer gobbles stash, ends up in hospital

3 hours ago
Teen girl&#8217;s leg trapped in drainage grate during Songkran festival Pattaya News

Teen girl’s leg trapped in drainage grate during Songkran festival

3 hours ago
Phuket braces for floods as emergency pumps deployed Phuket News

Phuket braces for floods as emergency pumps deployed

3 hours ago
Baht to the future: Thai currency eyes 33 mark as dollar dives Business News

Baht to the future: Thai currency eyes 33 mark as dollar dives

4 hours ago
Woman shot dead by boyfriend in Yasothon, northeast Thailand Thailand News

Woman shot dead by boyfriend in Yasothon, northeast Thailand

4 hours ago
Swedish man’s ‘explosive’ suitcase sparks airport chaos in Thailand Thailand News

Swedish man’s ‘explosive’ suitcase sparks airport chaos in Thailand

4 hours ago
Ex-councillor wins 90 million baht lottery jackpot in Chumphon Thailand News

Ex-councillor wins 90 million baht lottery jackpot in Chumphon

4 hours ago
Big splash: Thai swimming coach denies sexually assaulting trainee Thailand News

Big splash: Thai swimming coach denies sexually assaulting trainee

4 hours ago
Bangkok and 46 provinces brace for thunderstorms and heavy rain Bangkok News

Bangkok and 46 provinces brace for thunderstorms and heavy rain

4 hours ago
Tariff and away! Thailand backs ASEAN in showdown with Trump Thailand News

Tariff and away! Thailand backs ASEAN in showdown with Trump

5 hours ago
Moo-ving madness: Thai farmers in a flap over US beef plan Thailand News

Moo-ving madness: Thai farmers in a flap over US beef plan

5 hours ago
Phuket reports zero road deaths during Songkran so far Phuket News

Phuket reports zero road deaths during Songkran so far

20 hours ago
Lawmakers grill auditor over quake-hit billion-baht building collapse Bangkok News

Lawmakers grill auditor over quake-hit billion-baht building collapse

20 hours ago
Nestlé fights Thai court ban on Nescafé in bitter legal row Thailand News

Nestlé fights Thai court ban on Nescafé in bitter legal row

20 hours ago
Business NewsThailand NewsTransport News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott13 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, April 18, 2025
57 2 minutes read
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

Related Articles

Bangkok airport security guard strikes gold but gives it back

Bangkok airport security guard strikes gold but gives it back

35 minutes ago
Midnight quakes jolt northern Thailand and Myanmar region

Midnight quakes jolt northern Thailand and Myanmar region

45 minutes ago
Dead baby on street: Thai woman claims she mistook labour for urge to urinate

Dead baby on street: Thai woman claims she mistook labour for urge to urinate

52 minutes ago
Thailand video news | Parliament investigates collapsed billion-baht building in Bangkok, Thai influencer &#8216;Uncle Tony&#8217; faces legal heat over pork video

Thailand video news | Parliament investigates collapsed billion-baht building in Bangkok, Thai influencer ‘Uncle Tony’ faces legal heat over pork video

1 hour ago