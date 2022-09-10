Golf tour operator donates to Pattaya Orphanage

The golf tour operator Golfasian pitched in to help Pattaya children in need. Golfers in Thailand this week for Gulfasian’s Pattaya Men’s Open and other competitions have now donated 18,200 baht to the Pattaya Orphanage. The orphanage wrote on a news update on their website on September 7…

“Representatives of Golfasian Co., Ltd., Bangkok, for supporting children at the Pattaya Orphanage once again, this time following the organization of Pattaya Men’s Open Golf Championship by Golfasian, with a donation towards our school age kids’ education.. Thanks and best wishes to all concerned.”

According to its website, the Pattaya Orphanage currently cares for about 160 orphaned children and young adults. The children and youth range from newborns to university-aged.

The orphanage aims not only to provide children with a place to live and adoption opportunities but also with employment once they have finished their education.

Others who would also like to donate to the orphanage can click HERE.

People can also volunteer at the orphanage teaching English, Chinese, music, sports, or dance. To learn about volunteer opportunities at Pattaya Orphanage, click HERE.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News | Pattaya Orphanage