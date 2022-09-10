UPDATE: Phuket Police order investigation into allegedly abusive school director

UPDATE

Phuket Provincial Police have ordered an investigation into reports that a school director physically assaulted an eight year old boy.

A relative of the boy had said that the school director on Thursday, September 8 pushed the boy’s head into a wall. He also allegedly used his hands to forcefully open her nephew’s mouth.

The boy’s mother, 30 year old Ya, told police that her daughter was with her brother in the director’s room when the director allegedly assaulted him. Ya says she saw yesterday that her son’s head was swollen, so she asked both of her children what had happened.

The boy was later taken to a hospital for a health check up. The result of the checkup is to be included in the investigation for further potential legal action.

ORIGINAL STORY

A woman says that a director of a private school in Phuket’s main city district has assaulted and injured her eight year old nephew.

The woman says that on Thursday, September 8, the director held her nephew’s head against the wall before knocking him into the wall. He also allegedly used his hands to forcefully open her nephew’s mouth.

The woman says that her nephew has sustained injuries, and has a constant headache. She now wants to take legal action against the director and filed a report to Phuket City Police yesterday.

This is unfortunately far from the first allegation of abuse against school staff in Thailand. Just last month, a teacher in Kanchanaburi province faced prison and a hefty fine after punishing a student with squat jumps, leading to Myofascial Pain Syndrome.

The 15 year old had missed over a month of schooling and was still struggling to walk. His mother believed the disease was a result of the teacher’s punishment.

In June, a teacher in the Sri Racha district of Chon Buri province allegedly injured a 12 year old student by forcing her to do 60 squat jumps. The girl’s father says she was hospitalised for six days for “a very bad fever and leg pain.”

SOURCE: The Phuket Express | The Phuket Express