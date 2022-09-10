Connect with us

Phuket

UPDATE: Phuket Police order investigation into allegedly abusive school director

Published

 on 

UPDATE

Phuket Provincial Police have ordered an investigation into reports that a school director physically assaulted an eight year old boy.

A relative of the boy had said that the school director on Thursday, September 8 pushed the boy’s head into a wall. He also allegedly used his hands to forcefully open her nephew’s mouth.

The boy’s mother, 30 year old Ya, told police that her daughter was with her brother in the director’s room when the director allegedly assaulted him. Ya says she saw yesterday that her son’s head was swollen, so she asked both of her children what had happened.

The boy was later taken to a hospital for a health check up. The result of the checkup is to be included in the investigation for further potential legal action.

ORIGINAL STORY

A woman says that a director of a private school in Phuket’s main city district has assaulted and injured her eight year old nephew.

The woman says that on Thursday, September 8, the director held her nephew’s head against the wall before knocking him into the wall. He also allegedly used his hands to forcefully open her nephew’s mouth.

The woman says that her nephew has sustained injuries, and has a constant headache. She now wants to take legal action against the director and filed a report to Phuket City Police yesterday.

This is unfortunately far from the first allegation of abuse against school staff in Thailand. Just last month, a teacher in Kanchanaburi province faced prison and a hefty fine after punishing a student with squat jumps, leading to Myofascial Pain Syndrome.

The 15 year old had missed over a month of schooling and was still struggling to walk. His mother believed the disease was a result of the teacher’s punishment.

In June, a teacher in the Sri Racha district of Chon Buri province allegedly injured a 12 year old student by forcing her to do 60 squat jumps. The girl’s father says she was hospitalised for six days for “a very bad fever and leg pain.”

SOURCE: The Phuket Express | The Phuket Express

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Ramanathan.P
2022-09-10 12:52
It is ok...everything can be settled amicably for the right price. 
Jafagreg
2022-09-10 14:41
Sounds like someone should no longer be teaching.
Rookiescot
2022-09-10 15:48
If a 15 year old can't do some squat jumps then there is something else wrong with them. If he or she is anything like some of the butterballs I see at my own kids school then I suspect we…

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime14 seconds ago

Koh Samui hotel thieves may led by the ex-lessee
Chon Buri10 mins ago

Mentally ill man in Chon Buri lights himself on fire
Thailand1 hour ago

UPDATE: 100 stranded elephants returned to park in northeast Thailand
Sponsored7 hours ago

Four Points By Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort unveils 2nd anniversary celebration offers
Environment2 hours ago

Earthquake rocks Indonesia in Papua, on New Guinea
Video2 hours ago

Gong Bath, Reiki and Floating Sound Bath in Bangkok
Phuket2 hours ago

UPDATE: Phuket Police order investigation into allegedly abusive school director
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Pattaya3 hours ago

Golf tour operator donates to Pattaya Orphanage
Phuket4 hours ago

Dead baby girl in a plastic bag found in Phuket temple
Phuket5 hours ago

Phuket woman says school director injured her nephew
Tourism6 hours ago

Venues surveyed in Thailand say they make the most money at later hours
What you get for $X21 hours ago

What $500,000 and less buys you for a luxury condo in Thonglor and Ekkamai (Bangkok 2022)
Thailand22 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Are face masks required on Thai flights?
Crime23 hours ago

Bangkok woman stabs husband to death after a few days isolating in the same room
Koh Samui23 hours ago

Koh Samui seeks special approval to sell alcohol after hours
Phang Nga23 hours ago

Suspected gun producer in Phang Nga on the loose
Thailand12 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending