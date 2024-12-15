German man saved by Pattaya rescue team after balcony incident

Picture courtesy of komchadluek

A dramatic rescue unfolded in Pattaya when a German man, visibly distressed, was saved by local rescue workers after attempting to harm himself and leap from a hotel balcony. The incident took place yesterday, December 14 at 5.06pm when the Sawang Boriboon Rescue Centre was alerted to a foreign individual trying to jump from a hotel building in Soi Pattaya Beach Road 13.

Upon arrival, rescue volunteers discovered the 58 year old German man in a state of distress inside a room on the fifth floor. The scene was chaotic, with bloodstains scattered across the room’s items, bed, and walls. Rescue workers swiftly intervened, restraining the man to administer first aid for his severe head injuries before transporting him to a hospital for urgent care.

A hotel staff member recounted the unsettling events, explaining that the man had been shouting loudly inside his room. Concerned for his safety, the staff used a hammer to force the door open, only to be met with the sight of the man standing at the edge of the balcony, poised to jump.

The staff member expressed, “We were shocked to see the state of the room and feared for his life when we saw him at the balcony edge.”

This tense situation underscores the dedication and quick response of Pattaya’s rescue teams, who managed to prevent a potential tragedy through their prompt actions. As the German man receives medical attention, police continue to investigate the circumstances leading to the alarming incident, reported The Pattaya News.

