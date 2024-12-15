German man saved by Pattaya rescue team after balcony incident

Photo of Top TopPublished: 13:14, 15 December 2024| Updated: 13:14, 15 December 2024
88 1 minute read
German man saved by Pattaya rescue team after balcony incident
Picture courtesy of komchadluek

A dramatic rescue unfolded in Pattaya when a German man, visibly distressed, was saved by local rescue workers after attempting to harm himself and leap from a hotel balcony. The incident took place yesterday, December 14 at 5.06pm when the Sawang Boriboon Rescue Centre was alerted to a foreign individual trying to jump from a hotel building in Soi Pattaya Beach Road 13.

Upon arrival, rescue volunteers discovered the 58 year old German man in a state of distress inside a room on the fifth floor. The scene was chaotic, with bloodstains scattered across the room’s items, bed, and walls. Rescue workers swiftly intervened, restraining the man to administer first aid for his severe head injuries before transporting him to a hospital for urgent care.

Advertisements

A hotel staff member recounted the unsettling events, explaining that the man had been shouting loudly inside his room. Concerned for his safety, the staff used a hammer to force the door open, only to be met with the sight of the man standing at the edge of the balcony, poised to jump.

The staff member expressed, “We were shocked to see the state of the room and feared for his life when we saw him at the balcony edge.”

Related news

This tense situation underscores the dedication and quick response of Pattaya’s rescue teams, who managed to prevent a potential tragedy through their prompt actions. As the German man receives medical attention, police continue to investigate the circumstances leading to the alarming incident, reported The Pattaya News.

ระทึก! ฝรั่งคลั่งทำร้ายตัวเอง พยายามกระโดดโรงแรมฆ่าตัวตาย

In related news, a tragic incident unfolded at a condominium in Pattaya, when a 52 year old Finnish national fell from the 11th floor, dying from the impact.

Advertisements

The shocking incident, known and insensitively named throughout Thailand as The Pattaya Flying Club, occurred shortly after midnight on December 10, leaving witnesses and responders stunned.

Latest Thailand News
Police arrest loan shark gang at Ministry of Culture Bangkok News

Police arrest loan shark gang at Ministry of Culture

22 minutes ago
Phuket launches youth justice programme for safer communities Phuket News

Phuket launches youth justice programme for safer communities

29 minutes ago
German man saved by Pattaya rescue team after balcony incident Pattaya News

German man saved by Pattaya rescue team after balcony incident

38 minutes ago
Police Region 5 seizes 6.8 million meth pills in major bust Crime News

Police Region 5 seizes 6.8 million meth pills in major bust

2 hours ago
Villagers hope for lottery luck from century-old Takian trees Thailand News

Villagers hope for lottery luck from century-old Takian trees

2 hours ago
Intoxicated driver wreaks havoc in Pattaya, crashes into sidecar Pattaya News

Intoxicated driver wreaks havoc in Pattaya, crashes into sidecar

3 hours ago
Landslide on Koh Samui leaves two missing amid heavy rain South Thailand News

Landslide on Koh Samui leaves two missing amid heavy rain

3 hours ago
Grenade attack at Tak fair leaves three dead and 48 injured Crime News

Grenade attack at Tak fair leaves three dead and 48 injured

3 hours ago
Saudi couple rescued after Jet Ski capsizes off Jomtien Beach Pattaya News

Saudi couple rescued after Jet Ski capsizes off Jomtien Beach

3 hours ago
Heavy rains and strong winds expected in 19 Thai provinces Thailand News

Heavy rains and strong winds expected in 19 Thai provinces

4 hours ago
Hua Hin Airport to gain international status by next year Hua Hin News

Hua Hin Airport to gain international status by next year

4 hours ago
Concrete beam falls at Bangkok site, damages vehicles, no injuries (video) Bangkok News

Concrete beam falls at Bangkok site, damages vehicles, no injuries (video)

4 hours ago
Chinese murder suspect caught at Phuket Airport Crime News

Chinese murder suspect caught at Phuket Airport

4 hours ago
Deadly floods hit Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat South Thailand News

Deadly floods hit Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat

5 hours ago
Myanmar boat seized in Thailand for shrimp smuggling Crime News

Myanmar boat seized in Thailand for shrimp smuggling

5 hours ago
Motorcyclist dragged 800 metres in Phuket hit-and-run Crime News

Motorcyclist dragged 800 metres in Phuket hit-and-run

23 hours ago
Woman arrested with 2,000 meth pills in Bang Yai Central Thailand News

Woman arrested with 2,000 meth pills in Bang Yai

24 hours ago
British suspect arrested for Pattaya gold chain thefts Crime News

British suspect arrested for Pattaya gold chain thefts

24 hours ago
Tourists in Uthai Thani climb mountain for lottery numbers Northern Thailand News

Tourists in Uthai Thani climb mountain for lottery numbers

1 day ago
Rangers intercept 200kg crystal meth from Laos at Loei border Crime News

Rangers intercept 200kg crystal meth from Laos at Loei border

1 day ago
Bangkok police dismantle begging ring, uncover 300k baht cash Bangkok News

Bangkok police dismantle begging ring, uncover 300k baht cash

1 day ago
Krungthai Bank warns customers of scam letters Bangkok News

Krungthai Bank warns customers of scam letters

1 day ago
Beach wars: Kata’s shores overrun by chair chaos Phuket News

Beach wars: Kata’s shores overrun by chair chaos

1 day ago
Former officer arrested after abducting wife in Surat Thani Crime News

Former officer arrested after abducting wife in Surat Thani

1 day ago
Woman found dead with multiple stab wounds in Ang Thong Central Thailand News

Woman found dead with multiple stab wounds in Ang Thong

1 day ago
Pattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Top

Top

Top is a multifaceted news writer with a keen interest in real estate and travel. Top currently covers local Thai news at Thaiger. As a travel buff, Top blogs about his travels- around the world and Thailand- during his free time.

Related Articles

Police Region 5 seizes 6.8 million meth pills in major bust

Police Region 5 seizes 6.8 million meth pills in major bust

Published: 11:42, 15 December 2024
Villagers hope for lottery luck from century-old Takian trees

Villagers hope for lottery luck from century-old Takian trees

Published: 11:28, 15 December 2024
Intoxicated driver wreaks havoc in Pattaya, crashes into sidecar

Intoxicated driver wreaks havoc in Pattaya, crashes into sidecar

Published: 11:15, 15 December 2024
Landslide on Koh Samui leaves two missing amid heavy rain

Landslide on Koh Samui leaves two missing amid heavy rain

Published: 11:04, 15 December 2024
Check Also
Close