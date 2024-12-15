Police Region 5 seizes 6.8 million meth pills in major bust

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Police Region 5 coordinated with various agencies to announce a major drug bust, seizing 6.8 million methamphetamine pills from a drug trafficking network along the border. The operation, aiming to curb drug distribution within the country, was highlighted in a press conference held yesterday at the Police Region 5 headquarters. Key figures including Police Lieutenant General Kritthapol Yeesakhorn, the Commissioner of Police Region 5, Police Major General Thanarat Chumsaeng, and other senior officials from Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai provinces were present.

The operation involved not only police forces but also military personnel such as Pol. Lt. Gen. Kittipong, and civilian officials like Charin Thongsuk, Governor of Chiang Rai, and Nirat Phongsitthithaworn, Governor of Chiang Mai. The coordination with the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) Region 5, represented by Director Thanwa Phutphong, marked a comprehensive effort in addressing drug-related crimes.

In the first case, police received intelligence about an attempt to smuggle drugs using a silver Toyota Altis with a specific registration number through Thako checkpoint in Chiang Rai. Upon receiving this information, police were instructed to inspect vehicles matching the description.

The vehicle was subsequently identified and pulled over at the checkpoint. Upon inspection, Boontham was found driving with Chairat as a passenger. Both exhibited nervous behaviour, prompting a thorough search of the vehicle.

This search uncovered five packs containing 454,000 methamphetamine pills hidden inside. Both individuals were arrested and the evidence was handed over to the Mae Suai Police Station for further legal proceedings.

A second case occurred earlier this month when the Region 5 investigative team was tipped off about a plan to transport alleged agricultural products from Chiang Dao, Chiang Mai. This was a cover for drug trafficking operations.

Undercover informants were instructed by the traffickers to pick up the drugs in Ayutthaya province. The drugs were to be collected from a man who had left them at a designated location, a roadside dump near Chotana Road in Chiang Dao.

Police, acting on this tip, arrived at the scene and discovered 34 suspiciously modified sacks resembling backpacks. These were seized and sent to Chiang Dao Police Station for legal processing.

On December 12, further investigation revealed the location of a drug transport network in Ayutthaya. Region 5’s investigative team collaborated with Ayutthaya’s local police and ONCB officers to expand the operation, resulting in the arrest of an additional suspect. This arrest took place at a petrol station parking lot in Bang Pahan, Ayutthaya, marking a significant step in dismantling the drug network.

The collaborative efforts of Police Region 5 with military, civilian, and narcotics control agencies have led to intensified crackdowns on drug trafficking, preventing these substances from penetrating deeper into the country. From October 1 to December 13, Region 5 police have handled 2,538 drug-related cases, including 19 major cases, reported KhaoSod.

The seizures include over 10 million methamphetamine pills, 1,384 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, 143 kilograms of heroin, 622 kilograms of ketamine, and over 8 kilograms of opium. Additionally, assets valued at approximately 15 million baht (US$439,315) associated with these crimes were confiscated.