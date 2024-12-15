Phuket launches youth justice programme for safer communities

Published: 13:23, 15 December 2024
63 1 minute read
Phuket launches youth justice programme for safer communities
Picture courtesy of PR Phuket

Phuket has taken a proactive step towards cultivating a safer community with the launch of the School of Youth Justice project, aimed at educating local youth on crime prevention. This initiative was unveiled yesterday, December 14 at Srinagarindra the Princess Mother School in Wichit, under the supervision of Governor Sophon Suwannarat.

The event saw the participation of Wichian Chaisorn, Director of the Phuket Provincial Justice Office, alongside school leaders, educators, and students. The programme featured a series of expert-led discussions designed to provide students with a fundamental understanding of the law, highlighting the dangers of crime and its detrimental effects on society. These talks were complemented by interactive sessions that engaged students in discussions to deepen their comprehension.

Wichian outlined how the ongoing project is essential in nurturing a more orderly and secure society by educating young individuals about their roles and responsibilities within their community.

“The project aims to create a society that respects the law and has sustainable social immunity while teaching youngsters not to become victims or perpetrators of crimes in society,” he stated during his opening remarks.

The project is supported by a budget of 300,000 baht (US$8,785) allocated by the Phuket Provincial Justice Office. This funding will facilitate collaborations with various agencies and expert lecturers to deliver knowledge through diverse activities. These activities are designed to help students understand legal principles and develop skills to protect themselves from everyday threats.

Governor Sophon commended the efforts of Srinagarindra the Princess Mother School for its leadership and support in advancing the project’s goals.

“This project focuses on social safety and instills discipline and respect for rules in children and youngsters which will help develop them into good citizens in future.”

He further stressed the importance of the youth in shaping the nation’s future, underscoring the necessity of creating a social immunity that safeguards them from becoming involved in criminal activities, reported The Phuket News.

“Children and youngsters are crucial to the future of our nation,” he added. “Therefore building social immunity to prevent them from becoming victims or perpetrators of crime is very important, which is why we fully support this initiative.”

Mitch Connor

Mitch Connor

Mitch is a Bangkok resident, having relocated from Southern California, via Florida in 2022. He studied journalism before dropping out of college to teach English in South America. After returning to the US, he spent 4 years working for various online publishers before moving to Thailand.

