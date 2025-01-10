Narcotics suspect arrested at Thai-Lao border after fleeing

Narcotics suspect arrested at Thai-Lao border after fleeing
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A suspect involved in a narcotics gang was apprehended after fleeing to a neighbouring country. The 35 year old was arrested following a warrant issued by the Min Buri Criminal Court on December 16 last year.

He faces charges related to possession with intent to distribute a class 1 narcotic, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, attempted murder of an officer, and obstructing law enforcement.

Police arrested Apivat Tanchareon on Wednesday, January 8, at around 11.02am at the Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge checkpoint in Mueang district, Nong Khai province.

On October 22 last year, officers from Sai Mai Police Station chased the gang for over 10 kilometres after spotting a suspicious car with two men and a woman inside. The suspects, refusing to stop for inspection, collided with civilian and police vehicles, damaging over 10 cars. Eventually, the driver crashed into a wall in Sai Mai Soi 10.

Police arrested 37 year old Wutthikorn, the driver, and, after a six-hour operation, apprehended 31 year old Nannada, Apivat’s wife. The police found 1 kilogramme of crystal methamphetamine (Ice) and 160,000 methamphetamine pills in the vehicle.

Further investigations led to evidence gathering and the issuance of an arrest warrant for Apivat. A tip-off revealed his escape to Laos, where he was ultimately captured with four firearms, over 60 rounds of assorted ammunition, and six mobile phones.

He was processed under Laos jurisdiction before being handed over to Thai police at the Nong Khai immigration checkpoint.

During questioning, Apivat admitted to transporting the seized drugs, which was his sixth delivery. On the day of the pursuit, he confessed to carrying two guns and firing five shots at the police to facilitate his escape.

He recounted jumping from the vehicle near an unlit area behind Safe One Market, blending into the crowd, and taking a taxi to stay with a friend in Rama 2 for a night. He then travelled via taxi to Saraburi, then to Korat, and finally hired a boat to cross into Laos from Nong Khai.

He worked at a restaurant in Laos until his arrest. The other two firearms belonged to a colleague at the restaurant who was also detained by Lao police.

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Background checks revealed that Apivat had previous arrests: in 2010 for class 1 drug use in Samut Songkhram, and 2012 for attempted murder in Samut Sakhon, reported KhaoSod.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

