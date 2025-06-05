Nong Khai police seize drugs, arrest two after car crash

Crash unravels larger network as raid exposes weapons and narcotics cache

Nong Khai police seize drugs, arrest two after car crash
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In Nong Khai, two men were arrested following a failed attempt to evade police, resulting in their car crashing into a tree. The search of their vehicle uncovered methamphetamine and firearms, leading to further discoveries at a rented house.

The arrests took place on June 3, when 32 year old Songsak Kaewchiangwang and 23 year old Thanatorn Makluaopao, both from Phen district in Udon Thani province, were apprehended. The operation was conducted by the Nong Khai Provincial Police Investigation Unit.

The police, along with military and administrative officials, held a press conference to announce the capture. The seized items included 286,000 methamphetamine pills, 25 packets of a new drug known as Happy Water, two handguns, 20 rounds of ammunition, four cars, five motorcycles, two mobile phones, 22,600 baht (US$695) in cash, and gold-like items weighing approximately 15.1 grammes, valued at around 50,000 baht (US$1,535).

Police Colonel Wuttichai Chanthophas, deputy commander of Nong Khai Provincial Police, explained that the investigation stemmed from intelligence suggesting a drug trafficking operation from a neighbouring country, targeting Thai dealers under police surveillance. The drugs were intended for distribution in various regions. Upon learning that two dealers from Phen district were in the area, officers monitored their movements.

At 2.30pm on June 3, police identified their suspicious behaviour while driving on a road in Ban Don Sud, Wat That subdistrict. When officers signalled for them to stop, the suspects attempted to flee but lost control of their vehicle, crashing into a tree.

The suspects, identified as Songsak and Thanatorn, were apprehended as they tried to escape. A search of their car revealed two guns and 60,000 methamphetamine pills in a suitcase.

Nong Khai police seize drugs, arrest two after car crash | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Facing capture, the suspects confessed and led officers to a rented house near Chaeng Sawang market in Nong Kom Ko subdistrict, where an additional 226,000 methamphetamine pills and 25 packets of Happy Water were found.

The governor of Nong Khai stated that this arrest aligns with the government’s anti-drug policy, aiming to dismantle trafficking networks. Nong Khai province is often used as a transit route for drugs across the border into inland areas, reported KhaoSod.

Further investigations will be conducted to seize assets and track down network connections.

The Happy Water drug, mainly sold in larger cities, is popular among specific groups and is made from precursors like ketamine and ecstasy, costing two to three times more than regular methamphetamine, with each packet priced at 4,000 baht (US$123).

This trend is prompting stricter checks on new drug forms by law enforcement.

Nong Khai police seize drugs, arrest two after car crash | News by Thaiger

