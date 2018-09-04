Connect with us

Pattaya

French citizen jumps from 17th floor condo in Pattaya

The Thaiger

Published

3 hours ago

on

FILE PHOTO

An 80 year old French citizen has died after jumping from his 17th floor condo in Pattaya. His body was discovered early yesterday (Monday).

The dead man has been identified as Michel Hostailler from France. Hostaillier was living with his Thai partner 38 year old Siwaporn Pala.

Police searched the man’s room and say they found no signs to indicate violence or things things being shuffled around. A letter, in French, was reportedly found in the room.

According to the Bangkok Post, Siwaporn told police said he visited a temple around 6.30am and spoke to the man before leaving. When he returned he was told his friend was dead, he said.

A building security guard told police Mr.Hostailler returned from morning exercise an returned to his room via the condo’s elevator. He say he heard the sound of something hitting the ground outside the building shortly after. He went outside and found the man lying there.

Related Topics:
The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Pattaya

Ladyboys nabbed for picking tourist’s pockets in Pattaya

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

22 hours ago

on

September 3, 2018

By

Pattaya police have arrested two ladyboyss for allegedly stealing cash and a credit card from a British tourist and then using the card to buy t120,000 baht worth of gold ornaments.

31 year old Brit tourist James William Jack Mason had filed a complaint saying he was on Walking Street late on the night of August 31 when the two accused approached him to chat.

Tipakorn Surintham and Banchong Jantawong, both 33, were arrested on a warrant issued by the Pattaya Court.

He says he soon discovered his cash and credit card missing, then got a message on his phone saying his credit card had been used at a shopping mall. Police found that the card was used to buy trinkets at a gold shop on Soi None Plub Wan and studied CCTV recordings to identify the people with the card.

Police say the accused have confessed and admitted working as a team – Tipakorn picking pockets while Banchong kept the victims distracted. They have allegedly bee...
Continue Reading

National

She gambled. She lost.

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

September 2, 2018

By

The Belarusian self-proclaimed seductress, nabbed by police last February in Pattaya running 'sex classes' for Russian tourists in the party town, remains in a Thai prison. In the days after her arrest, her relatively minor immigration transgression ramped up into an international scandal when she claimed she could dish dirt on US President Trump and some of his alleged Russian associates.

She said she knew people. She said she had secret recordings. If it was all a gamble to help secure preferred treatment or an early release, the gamble hasn't paid off as yet.

After appearing in court in September along with her sex-mentor Alexander Kirillov, she's still awaiting the next move in the Thai legal system - likely, a date with the Courts set for January next year. Six other Russians nabbed during the sex course remain in jail as well.

Anastasia Vashukevich, better known as Nastya Rybka, has stuck to her story all the while rotting in a Thai...
Continue Reading

Pattaya

Pattaya police told to clean up their act

The Thaiger

Published

3 days ago

on

September 1, 2018

By

PHOTOS: Pattaya News

Pattaya police are being told to clean up their act, stop hiding behind masks and try harder to communicate better with tourists. The directive has come from Bangkok HQ.

Pattaya News is reporting that the local Pattaya police chief Pol Col Apichai Krobpetch is passing on the directive to officers on the beat. He said that "This is especially important as Pattaya is a big tourist town."

It's also important because, we're told by the Thai government, that Pattaya is now a "world class family resort."

Traffic police are being told to apply the law fairly and sort out traffic problems at the resorts, not on the spot. They are also being told to provide better service, do more to assist the public and 'clean up' their procedures when it comes to searches and arrests.

Pattaya News says that masks and balaclavas, or...
Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required

Trending