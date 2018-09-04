Thaiger Radio News – Tuesday

Warnings are out from the Thai Meteorological Department this morning about heavy rains in some regions around the country. And irrigation officials are warning some provinces about local dam levels. Some southern provinces are forecast to get a drenching though to the end of this week. Meanwhile other parts of Thailand are in virtual drought!



Welcome to the weird, wild and whacky weather of Thailand's 2018 monsoon.



People living on the banks of major rivers in Thailand have been warned they face a serious risk of flooding. The Office of National Water Resources is warning people living along Kam, Songkhram, Oun, Kwai Noi, Kwai Yai, Pasak, Prachin Buri and Nan rivers should keep abreast of flood reports.



“Recent heavy downpours look set to increase water levels in these rivers,” he said, adding that Nan province had been hit by 155.5 millimetres of rain in the 24 hour period ending yesterday morning. This rainwater will eventually flow in...