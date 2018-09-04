National
Thaiger Radio News – Tuesday
Listen to the daily news from The Thaiger, anytime, anywhere
Continue Reading
National
Tourist police threaten to ban the alleged Koh Tao rape victim
PHOTO: Sairee Beach, Koh Tao - saireehutresort.net
Maj-Gen Surachate Hakparn says that the London teenager who claims she was drugged, robbed and raped on Koh Tao will be blacklisted for life if she is lying.
He went on saying that "Thailand wants quality tourists - not bad ones. There is not a scrap of evidence to suggest she is telling the truth."
He was commenting after a visit to Koh Tao last week with an investigation team and spoke to 200 or so people about the claimed incident.
High level contacts are now being made via the British embassy in Bangkok and metropolitan police in London.
Thai police are seeking a formal statement from the victim and any oth...
Maj-Gen Surachate Hakparn says that the London teenager who claims she was drugged, robbed and raped on Koh Tao will be blacklisted for life if she is lying.
He went on saying that "Thailand wants quality tourists - not bad ones. There is not a scrap of evidence to suggest she is telling the truth."
He was commenting after a visit to Koh Tao last week with an investigation team and spoke to 200 or so people about the claimed incident.
High level contacts are now being made via the British embassy in Bangkok and metropolitan police in London.
Thai police are seeking a formal statement from the victim and any oth...
National
It’s either too much rain or no rain at all
Warnings are out from the Thai Meteorological Department this morning about heavy rains in some regions around the country. And irrigation officials are warning some provinces about local dam levels. Some southern provinces are forecast to get a drenching though to the end of this week. Meanwhile other parts of Thailand are in virtual drought!
Welcome to the weird, wild and whacky weather of Thailand's 2018 monsoon.
People living on the banks of major rivers in Thailand have been warned they face a serious risk of flooding. The Office of National Water Resources is warning people living along Kam, Songkhram, Oun, Kwai Noi, Kwai Yai, Pasak, Prachin Buri and Nan rivers should keep abreast of flood reports.
“Recent heavy downpours look set to increase water levels in these rivers,” he said, adding that Nan province had been hit by 155.5 millimetres of rain in the 24 hour period ending yesterday morning. This rainwater will eventually flow in...
Welcome to the weird, wild and whacky weather of Thailand's 2018 monsoon.
People living on the banks of major rivers in Thailand have been warned they face a serious risk of flooding. The Office of National Water Resources is warning people living along Kam, Songkhram, Oun, Kwai Noi, Kwai Yai, Pasak, Prachin Buri and Nan rivers should keep abreast of flood reports.
“Recent heavy downpours look set to increase water levels in these rivers,” he said, adding that Nan province had been hit by 155.5 millimetres of rain in the 24 hour period ending yesterday morning. This rainwater will eventually flow in...
National
Thaiger Radio News – Monday
Listen to the daily news from The Thaiger, anytime, anywhere.
[audio mp3="http://thethaiger.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Podcast-1.mp3"][/audio]
[audio mp3="http://thethaiger.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Podcast-1.mp3"][/audio]
National2 days ago
Top 10 movies made in Thailand and Phuket
News2 weeks ago
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
Phuket7 days ago
UPDATE: East Euro tourists charged for begging, at it again in Patong… and Krabi
Thai Life4 weeks ago
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
Thai Life3 weeks ago
The world’s riskiest place to visit, if you’re British
National2 weeks ago
50,000 baht fine and 3 months jail for driving without a license – transport law upgrades
National2 weeks ago
Woman dies after being bitten by centipede
National3 weeks ago
Don’t ride elephants in Thailand – warning to Kiwi tourists
Phuket2 weeks ago
Surviving Phuket’s rip currents: everything has changed
Bangkok4 weeks ago
New VIP lane at Suvarnabhumi, as long as you’re Chinese
Regional4 weeks ago
British tourist freaks out after being told she’d overstayed her visa by 160 days
Thai Life3 weeks ago
Awaken life’s potential at Santosa Detox & Wellness Center
National2 weeks ago
Increased fines, better training – changes to motorbike use in Thailand
Pattaya2 weeks ago
Pattaya ‘sex orgy’ hotel named; party sponsored by Singha
Phuket2 weeks ago
Central Phuket opens on September 10
Phuket2 hours ago
Husband and wife tourists pulled out of the Nai Harn surf
North East3 hours ago
2 dead and 11 injured in Udon Thani road crash
Phuket4 hours ago
Ao Por Pier introduces the use of Flowlow wristbands – Video
Pattaya4 hours ago
French citizen jumps from 17th floor condo in Pattaya
National4 hours ago
Thaiger Radio News – Tuesday
National4 hours ago
Tourist police threaten to ban the alleged Koh Tao rape victim
North East5 hours ago
Truck carrying gas cylinders flips over in Udon Thani
Phuket6 hours ago
Phuket Governor warns of rain and traffic jams
National6 hours ago
It’s either too much rain or no rain at all
Krabi22 hours ago
Couple arrested with drugs hidden inside snack boxes in Krabi
South22 hours ago
Police on the hunt for two ‘Malay-speaking’ assailants in Songkhla
Regional23 hours ago
Reuters reporters jailed for seven years in Myanmar
Regional23 hours ago
Who dares stamp out the practice of child marriage in southern Thailand?
Phuket23 hours ago
Where do you live? Planet Earth or Planet Sloth?
Pattaya23 hours ago
Ladyboys nabbed for picking tourist’s pockets in Pattaya
Phuket2 weeks ago
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
Video/Podcasts3 weeks ago
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
Phuket3 weeks ago
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
News4 weeks ago
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
Chiang Rai1 month ago
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
News1 month ago
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Phuket2 months ago
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
News2 months ago
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
News2 months ago
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Chiang Rai2 months ago
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Chiang Rai2 months ago
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
News2 months ago
So why don’t Thais want to wear their bike helmets?
Video/Podcasts2 months ago
How do you solve a problem like PLASTIC?!
Property3 months ago
Launching of The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay
News3 months ago
The Thaiger Briefing – June 19, 2018
Trending
-
National2 days ago
Top 10 movies made in Thailand and Phuket
-
Phuket7 days ago
UPDATE: East Euro tourists charged for begging, at it again in Patong… and Krabi
-
Krabi7 days ago
Everything old is new again – the plastic ban in Krabi marine park
-
Phuket7 days ago
‘Intoxicated’ man apprehended at Samkong intersection
-
Opinion7 days ago
Samui Times responds to Police accusations of ‘fake news’
-
Food Scene3 days ago
Thailand makes you fat
-
National5 days ago
50 foreign prisoners to return to their home countries to finish sentences
-
News1 day ago
China has the most atheists. Indonesia and Philippines the most believers.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login