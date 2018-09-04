Ao Por Pier introduces the use of Flowlow wristbands – Video

PHOTOS & VIDEO: Chaiwut NBT.KRABI / Newshawk Phuket

Flowlow wristbands have been introduced in Phuket and are currently being used for trips departing Ao Por Pier in Palkok since Saturday (September 1).

Ao Por Pier has introduced Flowlow wristband that includes travel insurance from the Southeast Insurance Company Limited for every visitor who passes the Ao Por Pier from September 1.

From the sign erected at Ao Po Pier…

“When the entrance fee is paid by visitors, Ao Por Pier is giving out Flowlow wristband instead of coupon. Every visitor must wear the Flowlow wristband to pass the gate and get into the Ao Por Pier.

All visitor must register their information on the Flowlow website by scanning the QR code that is on the Flowlow wristband to activate their travel insurance.”

