Fake diploma scandal at Pattaya’s Nong Prue school resolved

A private school in Nong Prue, Pattaya, has finally resolved a scandal that rocked its reputation after 19 students were caught up in a fake diploma and fraud controversy.

Parents and students accused the former deputy director, known only as “J,” of issuing counterfeit diplomas and receipts, and pocketing tuition fees.

The explosive allegations triggered a high-profile mediation meeting chaired by Bang Lamung District Chief Patcharapat Sritanyanon, with Nong Prue Police’s Deputy Superintendent Police Lieutenant Colonel Phongsawat Wongwan and Acting Director of Chon Buri Vocational Education Office Pirun Wiriyaprapob also in attendance.

Parents complained that legitimate diplomas were delayed, while “J” allegedly issued fake certificates that could not be used for job applications. Eight students filed formal complaints at the Damrongdhama Centre, escalating the matter.

During mediation, the school admitted to three major failings: not issuing valid diplomas, approving invalid certificates unfit for employment, and the former deputy director’s misappropriation of tuition payments.

The institution has now promised to issue proper diplomas to all students who completed their studies correctly. Those who paid fees through “J” will be allowed to continue their education without extra charges.

In a bid for transparency, the school plans to publish graduate lists on its official website and Facebook page. Students can verify their diploma authenticity and are urged to contact the school if affected.

Pol. Lt. Col. Phongsawat revealed a two-pronged plan: firstly, to verify if students properly followed academic procedures and paid tuition. Those who did will be treated as victims, with legal action pursued against the former deputy director.

Secondly, the school will investigate whether some complainants simply paid fees without attending classes, aiming to categorise the 19 students and take appropriate steps, reported The Pattaya News.

Police encouraged parents and students to collect evidence to support prosecution against “J.”

The resolution is a vital step towards restoring trust and helping students continue their education without further disruption.

The institution’s name remains undisclosed due to ongoing legal procedures, according to TPN Media.