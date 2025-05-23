Bangkok transwoman caught on CCTV stealing neighbours’ parcels

The family of a Thai transwoman who stole her neighbours’ parcels at a condominium in Bangkok attributed her actions to mental illness and pledged to compensate the victims.

Residents of a condominium in Thong Lo, Bangkok, took to social media to expose the thefts. Victims claimed that officers, reportedly from Makkasan Police Station, were unable to resolve the matter effectively.

The first victim, Kevin, posted on Facebook that he ordered products worth nearly 5,000 baht, but the parcel never arrived. The store confirmed delivery to his condominium, but the package was missing from the usual common area.

Kevin requested CCTV footage from the building’s management and discovered that the transgender suspect had taken his parcel. He asked the management team to retrieve the item, but they were unsuccessful, prompting him to call the police.

Kevin later shared a video of himself, accompanied by police officers and a member of the management team, approaching the suspect’s room. In the footage, the transwoman angrily denied stealing any parcels and threatened to sue Kevin for trespassing.

Following a heated confrontation, she eventually returned Kevin’s package, throwing it to the ground in front of police before slamming the door shut. All Kevin could do was visit the police station to provide a formal statement for the record.

Another victim shared footage of the theft on the TikTok account @meangurlsbkk on Tuesday, May 21. She runs a camera rental business and reported that a returned camera, sent via parcel delivery, had gone missing.

The CCTV footage showed the transgender thief quickly inspecting each parcel before picking several up and leaving. So, the victim approached the suspect, thinking she may have taken her parcel by mistake.

However, the transwoman denied it and reacted angrily. The next day, the victim’s missing parcel was found at the common area, leading her to believe the transwoman indeed took it.

Later, the parcel went missing again, and the same woman was seen on CCTV footage. This time, she refused to return the package, prompting the victim to file a police report.

The victim stated that the police did not treat the case with urgency. She never recovered her item, and the transwoman already moved out of the condominium.

Speaking to ThaiRath, the suspect’s family explained that she suffers from a mental illness and that they plan to seek appropriate treatment for her. They also promised to compensate each of the victims for their losses.