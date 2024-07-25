Engineer injured in fall at Pattaya shopping mall

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A female engineer inspecting the steel framework of a well-known shopping mall fell through a broken ceiling panel, landing painfully on the floor.

The incident occurred at 12.16am today, July 25, when the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Pattaya radio centre received a report of someone falling from a height inside a shopping mall in Central Pattaya, Nong Prue, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri Province. Rescue volunteers quickly arrived at the scene to assess the situation.

On the second floor of the shopping mall, the injured person, 27 year old Watchareekorn, was found suffering from severe back pain and chest tightness. Rescue personnel promptly administered first aid and transported her to a nearby hospital. Additionally, shattered ceiling panels were scattered across the floor where the accident occurred.

The head technician, 47 year old Chatchai, provided details of the incident. According to Chatchai, the injured individual is an engineer responsible for surveying work.

She had climbed onto the second-floor ceiling to inspect the steel structure recently installed by the technicians. Due to the darkness, she accidentally stepped on a fragile ceiling panel, causing it to break and her body to fall to the ground, resulting in injuries, reported KhaoSod.

Watchareekorn remains in hospital in a stable condition.

