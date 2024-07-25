Reporter and villa executive resolve dispute on Koh Samui

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A dispute between a reporter and a luxury villa executive on Koh Samui island has been amicably resolved following a threatening incident during a construction inspection. The resolution came after both parties met to discuss the matter, leading to an apology and forgiveness.

Channel 7 HD reporter, Sitthipong, was following officials from the state land intrusion problem-solving team on July 17 during their inspection of luxury villa construction on Chaweng Noi Hill, Bo Phut. The officials were investigating the potential destruction of natural resources and the environment in the Fourth Army Area.

While the reporter and some officials stood at the entrance of the project, a Thai man overseeing the project confronted and threatened the reporter regarding the news coverage. This led to a police complaint and subsequent news coverage about the incident, which included threats made by the man, claiming he had a criminal record and instructing his subordinates to handle the reporter if encountered again.

Sitthipong, the Channel 7 HD reporter assigned to Ko Samui, and Narongrit, the villa executive, along with his wife and lawyer, met at Bo Phut Police Station yesterday, July 24. The meeting was mediated by Police Colonel Den Duang Thongsrisuk, the superintendent of Bo Phut Police Station.

During the meeting, the villa executive apologised for his inappropriate behaviour and comments towards the reporter. He assured that such actions would not be repeated, reported KhaoSod.

Sitthipong accepted the apology and expressed that he held no grudges over the threatening remarks. Both parties then shook hands and smiled, demonstrating mutual forgiveness.

“I regret my actions and words. I assure you this will not happen again,” said Narongrit, the villa executive.

“I accept the apology and hold no ill will regarding the incident,” Sitthipong responded.

