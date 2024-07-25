Thai prisons fight fish outbreak with new menu and inmate fishing

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Thai prisons are switching their menus to include black-spotted climbing perch and involving inmates in the fishing process to combat the fish outbreak, supporting government efforts to mitigate the issue’s impact on the public.

The Department of Corrections acknowledged the widespread distress caused by the black-spotted climbing perch outbreak. Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has directed all ministries and agencies to implement urgent measures to address this issue, which has affected many areas.

Recognising the severity of the situation, the Department of Corrections is leveraging its organisational capabilities to support an integrated approach to solving the problem. This initiative aligns with the policies of Police General Thawatchai Sodsong, the Minister of Justice, who aims to alleviate public hardship through proactive measures.

The department’s action plan includes two primary strategies:

Firstly, the department is promoting the consumption of black-spotted climbing perch by adjusting prison menus. They will request that contracted suppliers deliver this fish for meal preparation instead of other fish types. This move is expected to help control the fish population and integrate it into the food supply chain.

Secondly, the department encourages activities to capture black-spotted climbing perch. Inmates who meet the requirements outlined in the department’s regulations for external work will be involved. These inmates, skilled in fishing, will be sent to assist government agencies, communities, and social sectors that deal with the fish problem. Prisons and correctional facilities in affected areas will coordinate with local authorities to ensure effective collaboration, said a Department of Corrections spokesperson.

“This mission must adhere to safety standards.”

The initiative also aligns with basic human rights principles, ensuring that the participation of inmates in fishing activities is conducted efficiently and ethically.

The Department of Corrections has previously adjusted the raw food items provided to inmates, specifically fruits, to help distribute agricultural products and support farmers. This latest initiative aims to extend similar support to communities impacted by the fish outbreak, reported KhaoSod.